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Poster of Without Anesthesia
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Without Anesthesia
7.3

Without Anesthesia

, 1978
Bez znieczulenia
France, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Without Anesthesia
7.3

Cast

Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Jerzy Michalowski
Andrzej Seweryn
Jerzy Rosciszewski
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
Agata
Ewa Dałkowska
Ewa Michalowska
Emilia Krakowska
Wanda Jakowicz
Roman Wilhelmi
Bronski
Kazimierz Kaczor
Editor-in-chief
Iga Mayr
Ewa's Mother
Aleksandra Jasienska
Olenka
Marta Salinger
Gabcia
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Agnieszka Holland, Krzysztof Zaleski, Andrzej Wajda
Composer Jerzy Derfel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 27 November 1978
Release date
27 November 1978 Poland
9 October 1979 USA
Production Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Bez znieczulenia, Sin anestesia, Without Anesthesia, Rough Treatment, Bez anestezije, Érzéstelenítés nélkül, Fara anestezie, Ilman puudutusta, Ohne Betäubung, Sans anesthésie, Sem Anestesia, Senza anestesia, Uden bedøvelse, Utan bedövning, Uten bedøvelse, Uyuşturmadan, Zonder verdoving, Χωρίς αναισθητικό, Без наркоза, Без упойка, 麻酔なし, 不求麻醉药

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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