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Poster of Leave No Traces
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Leave No Traces
7.1

Leave No Traces

, 2021
Zeby nie bylo sladów
Czechia, France, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Leave No Traces
7.1

Synopsis

Political thriller is based on a true story about a young student beaten to death by the police in 1980s Communist Poland.

Cast

Tomasz Ziętek
Jurek Popiel
Sandra Korzeniak
Barbara Sadowska
Jacek Braciak
Tadeusz Popiel
Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Grazyna Popiel
Tomasz Kot
Tomasz Kot
Kowalczyk
Aleksandra Konieczna
Aleksandra Konieczna
Prosecutor Wieslawa Bardon
Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Miroslaw Milewski
Bartlomiej Topa
Bartlomiej Topa
Zbigniew Lyko
Robert Więckiewicz
General Czeslaw Kiszczak
Adam Bobik
Priest Jerzy Popieluszko
Director Jan P. Matuszynski
Writer Kaja Krawczyk-Wnuk, Cezary Lazarewicz
Composer Ibrahim Maalouf
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / France / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 10 June 2022
World premiere 1 September 2021
Release date
24 August 2023 Brazil 16
5 May 2022 Czechia
4 May 2022 France
10 November 2022 Greece K15
20 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
24 September 2021 Netherlands 12
24 September 2021 Poland 15
3 June 2022 Sweden 15
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $482,960
Production Aurum Film, Les Contes modernes, ARTE
Also known as
Zeby nie bylo sladów, Leave No Traces, Не оставляй следов, Jälgi jätmata, Lämna inga spår, Nem hagytak nyomokat, Nezanechat stopy, Nezanechať stopy, Que no quedin marques, Sem Deixar Rastos, Sem Deixar Rastros, Ungesühnte Schläge, Varsovia 83. Un asunto de Estado, Varsovie 83, une affaire d'État, Żeby nie było śladów, Τα ίχνη της βίας, Не оставяй следи, Varsòvia 83: Un assumpte d'estat

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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