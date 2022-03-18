Menu
Kinoafisha Films Too Old for Fairy Tales

Too Old for Fairy Tales

Za duzy na bajki 18+
Synopsis

In Waldek's life, filled mainly with computer games, there is a real earthquake. During her absence, mum stays under the care of a crazy and unpredictable aunt, who introduces discipline that has been alien to him so far and imposes new duties. But although an extraordinary relative gives Waldek a real survival camp, the boy also receives the most valuable life lesson from her.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 July 2022
World premiere 18 March 2022
Release date
18 March 2022 Poland 7
Worldwide Gross $1,223,135
Production Pokromski Studio, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury
Also known as
Za duzy na bajki, Too Old for Fairy Tales, Demasiado grande para cuentos de hadas, Basmele sunt pentru cei mici, Crescer Não é Brincadeira, Demasiado mayor para cuentos de hadas, Finis les Contes de Fées?, För gammal för sagor, For gammel for eventyr, Ideje felnőni, Masal Bitti, Ben Büyüdüm, Pohádky jsou pro děcka, Wer glaubt denn noch an Märchen?, Za duży na bajki, Задорослий для казок, Слишком большой для сказок, 동화 보기엔 너무 커버린, もう子供じゃいられない, 大人世界沒童話, 長大的世界沒有童話
Director
Kristoffer Rus
Cast
Maciej Karas
Dorota Kolak
Karolina Gruszka
Andrzej Grabowski
Frank Gerrish
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
