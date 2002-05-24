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Poster of The Pianist
7.8
The Pianist - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Pianist
7.8

The Pianist

, 2002
The Pianist
France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Pianist
7.8
The Pianist - Trailer
The Pianist  Trailer

Synopsis

A Polish Jewish musician struggles to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto of World War II.

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Wladyslaw Szpilman
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Captain Wilm Hosenfeld
Daniel Caltagirone
Daniel Caltagirone
Ed Stoppard
Ed Stoppard
Henryk
Maureen Lipman
Mother
Julia Rayner
Regina
Emilia Fox
Emilia Fox
Dorota
Frank Finlay
Father
Michał Żebrowski
Michał Żebrowski
Jurek
Jessica Kate Meyer
Halina
Wanja Mues
SS Slapping Father
Director Roman Polanski
Writer Ronald Harwood, Wladyslaw Szpilman
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Great Britain / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 17 September 2002
World premiere 24 May 2002
Release date
8 May 2003 Russia 16+
11 December 2002 Australia
8 May 2003 Belarus
7 March 2003 Brazil
6 February 2003 Czechia
17 September 2002 France
24 October 2002 Germany
24 January 2003 Great Britain
18 October 2002 Greece
24 January 2003 Ireland 15
3 October 2003 Israel
25 October 2002 Italy
8 May 2003 Kazakhstan
11 July 2003 Lithuania
28 November 2002 Netherlands
18 April 2026 Poland
13 December 2002 Portugal
1 January 2003 South Korea
25 October 2002 Spain
15 August 2003 Sweden
20 June 2003 Taiwan 輔12
28 February 2003 Turkey
28 March 2003 USA
8 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $120,098,945
Production R.P. Productions, Heritage Films, Studio Babelsberg
Based on “Śmierć Miasta” (Wladyslaw Szpilman); novel “The Pianist” (Wladyslaw Szpilman, 1946)
Also known as
The Pianist, El pianista, Pianista, Pianisten, Pianisti, Der Pianist, O Pianista, Pianist, Пианист, A zongorista, HaPsantran, Il pianista, Le pianiste, Nghệ Sĩ Dương Cầm, O pianistas, Pianinochi, Pianistas, Pianists, Pianistul, Píanó Snillingurinn, Pianoçu, Pijanist, Piyanist, Senjô no pianisuto, Songkhram Khwamwang Banlang Kiattiyot, Ο πιανίστας, Пианиношы, Пианистът, Пијаниста, Піаніст, 피아니스트, 戦場のピアニスト, 戰地琴人, 钢琴家, 鋼琴戰曲, 钢琴恋曲, Դաշնակահարը, 钢琴师, 钢琴战曲

Film rating

7.8
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 24 September 2026

Film Trailers

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The Pianist - Trailer
The Pianist Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack The Pianist

Quotes

[Szpilman is discovered by the Polish army, wearing the German dress coat given him by Capt. Hosenfeld]
Wladyslaw Szpilman No. Please. I'm Polish. I'm not a German.
Polish Soldier Then why the fucking coat?
Wladyslaw Szpilman I'm cold.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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