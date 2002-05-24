7.8The Pianist
The Pianist, 2002
France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A Polish Jewish musician struggles to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto of World War II.
Cast
Frank Finlay
Father
Jessica Kate Meyer
Halina
Wanja Mues
SS Slapping Father
Director Roman Polanski
Writer Ronald Harwood, Wladyslaw Szpilman
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Film details
Country France / Germany / Great Britain / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 17 September 2002
World premiere 24 May 2002
Release date
|8 May 2003
|Russia
|16+
|11 December 2002
|Australia
|8 May 2003
|Belarus
|7 March 2003
|Brazil
|6 February 2003
|Czechia
|17 September 2002
|France
|24 October 2002
|Germany
|24 January 2003
|Great Britain
|18 October 2002
|Greece
|24 January 2003
|Ireland
|15
|3 October 2003
|Israel
|25 October 2002
|Italy
|8 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|11 July 2003
|Lithuania
|28 November 2002
|Netherlands
|18 April 2026
|Poland
|13 December 2002
|Portugal
|1 January 2003
|South Korea
|25 October 2002
|Spain
|15 August 2003
|Sweden
|20 June 2003
|Taiwan
|輔12
|28 February 2003
|Turkey
|28 March 2003
|USA
|8 May 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $35,000,000
Worldwide Gross $120,098,945
Production R.P. Productions, Heritage Films, Studio Babelsberg
Based on “Śmierć Miasta” (Wladyslaw Szpilman); novel “The Pianist” (Wladyslaw Szpilman, 1946)
Also known as
The Pianist, El pianista, Pianista, Pianisten, Pianisti, Der Pianist, O Pianista, Pianist, Пианист, A zongorista, HaPsantran, Il pianista, Le pianiste, Nghệ Sĩ Dương Cầm, O pianistas, Pianinochi, Pianistas, Pianists, Pianistul, Píanó Snillingurinn, Pianoçu, Pijanist, Piyanist, Senjô no pianisuto, Songkhram Khwamwang Banlang Kiattiyot, Ο πιανίστας, Пианиношы, Пианистът, Пијаниста, Піаніст, 피아니스트, 戦場のピアニスト, 戰地琴人, 钢琴家, 鋼琴戰曲, 钢琴恋曲, Դաշնակահարը, 钢琴师, 钢琴战曲
Updated 24 September 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Listen to the
soundtrack The Pianist
soundtrack The Pianist
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
While filming and scouting locations in Krakow, Roman Polanski came across a man who had aided Polanski's family in surviving the war.
Similar films for The Pianist
Schindler's List History, War, Drama, Biography
1993, USA
8.6
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas War, Drama
2008, Great Britain / USA
7.4
Voyage of the Damned War, Drama
1976, Great Britain
6.5
Bolero Biography, Drama, Music
2024, Belgium / France
6.2
Detachment Drama
2011, USA
7.7
Parasite Drama, Thriller
2019, South Korea
8.1
Green Book Drama
2018, USA
8.4
Whiplash Drama
2014, USA
8.0
The Intouchables Comedy, Drama, Biography
2011, France
8.7
City of God Thriller, Crime, Drama
2002, Brazil / France
8.2
A Beautiful Mind Mystery, Drama, Biography
2001, USA
8.4
Fight Club Thriller, Action, Drama
1999, USA / Germany
8.6
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, France / Belgium, Animation