4.8Akademia pana Kleksa
Kleks Academy, 2024
Poland / Fantasy / 18+
Synopsis
A seemingly ordinary girl, Ada Niezgódka, finds her way into the eponymous Academy to explore the world of fairy tales, imagination and creativity. With the help of a crazy, talented teacher, professor Ambroży Kleks, she develops her unique abilities and also stumbles upon a clue that will help her unravel the biggest secret of the family...
Cast
Piotr Fronczewski
Doctor Paj-Chi-Wo
Danuta Stenka
Wadera
Antonina Litwiniak
Ada Niezgódka
Daniel Walasek
Prince Vincent
Konrad Repinski
Albert
Igor Fernandez-Kowalczyk
Diego
Apolonia Galeska
Ola
Director Maciej Kawulski
Writer Jan Brzechwa, Krzysztof Gureczny, Agnieszka Kruk, Manuela Podbielkowska
Film details
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 May 2024
World premiere 5 January 2024
Release date
|5 January 2024
|Azerbaijan
|5 January 2024
|Bulgaria
|5 January 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|5 January 2024
|Moldova
|5 January 2024
|Poland
|7
|19 June 2024
|Spain
|12
|5 January 2024
|Tajikistan
|5 January 2024
|Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $15,348,026
Production Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Open Mind Production, Jake Vision DGA Studio
Also known as
Akademia pana Kleksa, Kleks Academy, A Academia do Sr. Kleks, La academia del Sr. Kleks, Akademie pana Kaňky, Akademiet til herr Kleks, Bay Kleks'in Akademisi, De academie van Kleks, Die Akademie des Meisters Klex, Herr Klex akademi, Kleks Akadémia, L'académie de M. Kleks, Академия пана Клекса, Академія пана Клекса, クレクス先生のふしぎな学校, Академия пана Кляксы
Updated 22 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
An actor who played Doctor Paj-Chi-Wo also portrayed Kleks in the original films dating from 1983.
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