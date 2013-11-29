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During World War II, the anti-Nazi resistance in Romania was mainly organized by the Communist Party.
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A number of young Jews joined the cause, believing their freedom would come from the Soviet Union.
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The Red Army didn't free, but enslaved the country, along with the whole Eastern and Central Europe. An iron-fist regime was installed.
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Former Jewish partisans became part of the governing elite.
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Their positions started to erode until, by the last years of the 50's, they were being systematically removed from positions of power and influence.
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Based on a true story.