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Poster of Closer to the Moon
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Closer to the Moon
6.8

Closer to the Moon

, 2014
Closer to the Moon
Romania, USA, France, Poland, Italy / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Closer to the Moon
6.8

Synopsis

A Romanian police officer teams up with a small crew of old friends from the World War II Jewish Resistance to pull off a heist by convincing everyone at the scene of the crime that they are only filming a movie.

Cast

Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Alice
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Max
Harry Lloyd
Harry Lloyd
Virgil
Anton Lesser
Anton Lesser
Holban
Christian McKay
Christian McKay
Iorgu
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Monica Barladeanu
Joe Armstrong
Joe Armstrong
Razvan
Tim Plester
Tim Plester
Dumi
Darrell D'Silva
Darrell D'Silva
Minister
David de Keyser
Moritz
Frances Cuka
Sarah
Director Nae Caranfil
Writer Nae Caranfil
Composer Laurent Couson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 17 April 2015
World premiere 29 November 2013
Release date
29 November 2013 Russia 12+
29 November 2013 Kazakhstan
7 March 2014 Romania
29 November 2013 Ukraine
Also known as
Closer to the Moon, Gang Rosenthala, Közelebb a Holdhoz, Mai aproape de luna, Mais Perto da Lua, Näher am Mond, Ближе к Луне

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Title Card During World War II, the anti-Nazi resistance in Romania was mainly organized by the Communist Party.
Title Card A number of young Jews joined the cause, believing their freedom would come from the Soviet Union.
Title Card The Red Army didn't free, but enslaved the country, along with the whole Eastern and Central Europe. An iron-fist regime was installed.
Title Card Former Jewish partisans became part of the governing elite.
Title Card Their positions started to erode until, by the last years of the 50's, they were being systematically removed from positions of power and influence.
Title Card Based on a true story.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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