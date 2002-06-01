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Poster of Crime and Punishment
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Crime and Punishment
5.6

Crime and Punishment

, 2002
Crime and Punishment
USA, Russia, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Crime and Punishment
5.6

Cast

Margot Kidder
Mrs. Katerina Marmelodov
John Hurt
John Hurt
Porfiry - Chief Investigator
John Neville, 3rd Baron Latimer
John Neville, 3rd Baron Latimer
Marmeladov, Sonia's alcoholic father
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Rodion's Mother
Crispin Glover
Crispin Glover
Rodion Raskolnikov
Sophie Ward
Sophie Ward
Dunia, Rodion's sister
Richard Lynch
Peter Luzhin, Dunia's suitor
Patricia Hayes
Alyonna Ivanovna, old pawnbroker
Matt Servitto
Matt Servitto
Razumikhin, Rodion's friend
Theodore Bikel
Captain Koch
Director Menahem Golan
Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, Menahem Golan
Composer Robert O. Ragland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Russia / Poland
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 1 June 2002
Release date
1 June 2002 Russia 16+
24 September 2003 Kazakhstan
24 September 2003 Ukraine
Production Crime and Punishment Productions Limited
Also known as
Crime and Punishment, Crimen y castigo, Bűn és bűnhődés, Crima si pedeapsa, Crime and Punishment - Du sollst nicht töten, Crime et Châtiment, Delitto e castigo, Zbrodnia i kara, Zločin i kazna, Преступление и наказание, 罪與罰, Cinayət və Cəza, Schuld & Sühne, jenayat va mokafat, Schuld und Sühne

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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