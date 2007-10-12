Similar films for Tricks
Imagine Drama
2012, Poland / Portugal / France / Great Britain
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Kikujiro Drama, Comedy
1999, Japan
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High Heels Drama
1991, Spain / France
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Cyrano de Bergerac History, Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1990, France
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Blind Chance Drama
1987, Poland
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Law of Desire Thriller, Drama, Comedy
1987, Spain
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The Wedding Drama
1973, Poland
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Claire's Knee Romantic, Drama
1970, France
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Identification Marks: None Drama
1964, Poland
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Eclipse Drama
1962, France / Italy
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La Notte Drama
1961, Italy
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