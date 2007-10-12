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Poster of Tricks
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tricks
7.3

Tricks

, 2007
Sztuczki
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tricks
7.3

Cast

Damian Ul
Stefek
Ewelina Walendziak
Elka
Tomasz Sapryk
Father of Stefek and Elka
Rafal Guzniczak
Jerzy
Iwona Fornalczyk
Mother of Stefek and Elka
Joanna Liszowska
Violka
Andrzej Golejewski
Homless
Grzegorz Stelmaszewski
Turek
Simeone Matarelli
Leone
Krzysztof Lawniczak
Trunck man
Director Andrzej Jakimowski
Writer Andrzej Jakimowski
Composer Tomasz Gassowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 12 October 2007
Release date
22 October 2008 France
29 April 2010 Greece
26 October 2007 Poland
Worldwide Gross $1,272,126
Production Canal+ Polska, Cyfrowy Polsat, Opus Film
Also known as
Sztuczki, Tricks, Un cuento de verano, Cselek, En magisk sommer, Fígle, Kleine Tricks, Smecherii, Un conte d'été polonais, Αθώα κόλπα, Κόλπα, Штучки, 追火车日记

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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