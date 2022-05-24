Feeling isolated from that unwelcoming community, June and Jennifer Gibbons turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of artistic inspiration and adolescent desires.
The Silent Twins, A csendes ikrek, As Gêmeas Silenciosas, Dupla Silenciosa, Las gemelas que no hablaban, Le gemelle silenziose, Silent Twins, Мовчазні двійнята, Молчаливые близнецы, Мълчаливите близначки, 더 사일런트 트윈스, 靜默雙聲, 사일런트 트윈스
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
Jennifer Gibbons[writing in her diary]One of the best days of my sweet life. I had sex before marriage. There was a lot of blood. Sorry, God. Your friend, Jen.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.