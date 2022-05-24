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Poster of Silent Twins
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Silent Twins
5.8

Silent Twins

, 2022
The Silent Twins
France, Poland, Great Britain, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Silent Twins
5.8

Synopsis

Feeling isolated from that unwelcoming community, June and Jennifer Gibbons turn inward and reject communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of artistic inspiration and adolescent desires.

Cast

Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
June Gibbons
Tamara Lawrance
Tamara Lawrance
Jennifer Gibbons
Jack Bandeira
Wayne Kennedy
Nadine Marshall
Nadine Marshall
Gloria
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley
Tim Thomas
Jodhi May
Jodhi May
Marjorie Wallace
Kinga Preis
Sister Nowak
Leah Mondesir-Simmonds
Young June Gibbons
Eva-Arianna Baxter
Young Jennifer Gibbons
Treva Etienne
Aubrey
Director Agnieszka Smoczynska
Writer Andrea Seigel, Marjorie Wallace
Composer Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wronska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Poland / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 November 2022
World premiere 24 May 2022
Release date
16 September 2022 Canada
9 December 2022 Great Britain
9 December 2022 Ireland 16
10 November 2022 Lithuania N16
21 October 2022 Poland
16 September 2022 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $298,207
Production Kindred Spirit, Madants, Canal+ Polska
Also known as
The Silent Twins, A csendes ikrek, As Gêmeas Silenciosas, Dupla Silenciosa, Las gemelas que no hablaban, Le gemelle silenziose, Silent Twins, Мовчазні двійнята, Молчаливые близнецы, Мълчаливите близначки, 더 사일런트 트윈스, 靜默雙聲, 사일런트 트윈스

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Jennifer Gibbons [writing in her diary] One of the best days of my sweet life. I had sex before marriage. There was a lot of blood. Sorry, God. Your friend, Jen.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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