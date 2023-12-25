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Poster of Fuks 2
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Fuks 2
4.8

Fuks 2

, 2024
Fuks 2
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Fuks 2
4.8

Synopsis

Maciek is a bright and savvy 20-year-old, although he has to borrow money and a car for a date from his dad. His father, on his eighteenth birthday, set off an explosive device, stole a car, contributed to the wrecking of two police cars and deceived for big money a shady businessman. At the same time, he won the heart of a beautiful woman. So he set the bar high, and it will soon become clear whether his son has inherited his bravado and propensity for dangerous intrigue. All this will happen through a date that will connect him with two unpredictable women and draw him into a game at stake - big money and even bigger love.

Cast

Maciej Musiał
Maciek Stawicki
Paulina Galazka
Paulina Galazka
Anna Bychawska
Katarzyna Sawczuk
Katarzyna Sawczuk
Julka Bychawska
Maciej Stuhr
Aleks Stawicki
Cezary Pazura
Cezary Pazura
Miroslaw Bychawski
Janusz Gajos
Mazur
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Joanna Konieczny
Mariusz Zaniewski
Bodyguard Benek
Tomasz Dedek
Homeless 'Professor'
Mateusz Rusin
Bychawski's assistant
Director Maciej Dutkiewicz
Writer Arkadiusz Borowik, Maciej Dutkiewicz
Composer Lukasz Targosz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 April 2024
World premiere 25 December 2023
Release date
29 April 2025 Brazil
12 January 2024 Bulgaria
12 January 2024 Poland
12 January 2024 Tajikistan
12 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,078,203
Production House Media Company, Telewizja Polsat, Cyfrowy Polsat
Also known as
Fuks 2, Golpe de Sorte

Film rating

4.8
Rate 15 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 7 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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