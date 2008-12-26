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How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
5.8
How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
, 2008
Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Poland / Comedy / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
A happily-married woman wishes she had met her second husband earlier, so that she could avoid many mistakes of the past. When suddenly moved back in time to 1980s she realizes she has one goal: find her future love.
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Cast
Ilona Ostrowska
Zosia Albrecht-Radecka
Maciej Marczewski
Kuba Radecki
Robert Więckiewicz
Darek
Danuta Szaflarska
Zosia's grandmother
Maja Ostaszewska
Lidka
Sylwia Dziorek
Florka
Katarzyna Kwiatkowska
Marta
Michal Zielinski
Jurek
Magdalena Waligórska
Zaneta
Weronika Książkiewicz
Neighbour Jola
Weronika Ksiazkiewicz
Neighbour Jola
Director
Juliusz Machulski
Writer
Juliusz Machulski
Composer
Jacek Królik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
26 December 2008
Release date
26 December 2008
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$3,589,300
Production
Monolith Films
Also known as
Ile wazy kon trojanski?, How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?, Ile waży koń trojański?, Quanto pesa um Cavalo de Tróia?, Сколько весит троянский конь?
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Film rating
5.8
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15
votes
5.9
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Best Comedies
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