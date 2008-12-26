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Poster of How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
5.8
Kinoafisha Films How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
5.8

How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?

, 2008
Ile wazy kon trojanski?
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?
5.8

Synopsis

A happily-married woman wishes she had met her second husband earlier, so that she could avoid many mistakes of the past. When suddenly moved back in time to 1980s she realizes she has one goal: find her future love.

Cast

Ilona Ostrowska
Zosia Albrecht-Radecka
Maciej Marczewski
Kuba Radecki
Robert Więckiewicz
Darek
Danuta Szaflarska
Zosia's grandmother
Maja Ostaszewska
Maja Ostaszewska
Lidka
Sylwia Dziorek
Florka
Katarzyna Kwiatkowska
Marta
Michal Zielinski
Jurek
Magdalena Waligórska
Zaneta
Weronika Książkiewicz
Neighbour Jola
Weronika Ksiazkiewicz
Neighbour Jola
Director Juliusz Machulski
Writer Juliusz Machulski
Composer Jacek Królik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 26 December 2008
Release date
26 December 2008 Poland
Worldwide Gross $3,589,300
Production Monolith Films
Also known as
Ile wazy kon trojanski?, How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh?, Ile waży koń trojański?, Quanto pesa um Cavalo de Tróia?, Сколько весит троянский конь?

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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