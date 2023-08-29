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Poster of Ukryta siec
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Ukryta siec
6.1

Ukryta siec

, 2023
Ukryta siec
Poland / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Ukryta siec
6.1

Synopsis

Young journalist Julita Wójcicka is investigating the mysterious death of a television celebrity. He believes that what the services classify as an unfortunate accident was in fact a precisely planned crime. Every step that brings...

Cast

Magdalena Kolesnik
Magdalena Kolesnik
Julita Wójcicka
Andrzej Seweryn
Henryk Wójcicki
Piotr Trojan
Emil Chorczynski
Wiktoria Gorodecka
Magda Wójcicka
Mikolaj Grabowski
Wiktor Zalewski
Blazej Dabrowski
Janek
Mariusz Czajka
Gustaw Miller
Sonia Roszczuk
Mackowicz
Aleksandra Justa
Tomkiewicz
Jakub Kurzela
Kacperek
Director Piotr Adamski
Writer Lukasz M. Maciejewski, Jakub Szamalek, Piotr Adamski, Jerzy Kapuscinski
Composer Karolina Rec-Jarmulska, Hubert Zemler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 August 2023
Release date
1 September 2023 Azerbaijan
1 September 2023 Bulgaria
8 September 2023 Great Britain 18
1 September 2023 Moldova
1 September 2023 Poland
1 September 2023 Tajikistan
1 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $196,776
Production Monolith Films, Film & Roll, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Ukryta siec, The Hidden Web, Hidden Network, Ukryta sieć

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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