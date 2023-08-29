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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Ukryta siec
6.1
Ukryta siec
, 2023
Ukryta siec
Poland / Thriller / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
6.1
Synopsis
Young journalist Julita Wójcicka is investigating the mysterious death of a television celebrity. He believes that what the services classify as an unfortunate accident was in fact a precisely planned crime. Every step that brings...
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Cast
Magdalena Kolesnik
Julita Wójcicka
Andrzej Seweryn
Henryk Wójcicki
Piotr Trojan
Emil Chorczynski
Wiktoria Gorodecka
Magda Wójcicka
Mikolaj Grabowski
Wiktor Zalewski
Blazej Dabrowski
Janek
Mariusz Czajka
Gustaw Miller
Sonia Roszczuk
Mackowicz
Aleksandra Justa
Tomkiewicz
Jakub Kurzela
Kacperek
Director
Piotr Adamski
Writer
Lukasz M. Maciejewski
,
Jakub Szamalek
,
Piotr Adamski
,
Jerzy Kapuscinski
Composer
Karolina Rec-Jarmulska
,
Hubert Zemler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
29 August 2023
Release date
1 September 2023
Azerbaijan
1 September 2023
Bulgaria
8 September 2023
Great Britain
18
1 September 2023
Moldova
1 September 2023
Poland
1 September 2023
Tajikistan
1 September 2023
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$196,776
Production
Monolith Films, Film & Roll, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Ukryta siec, The Hidden Web, Hidden Network, Ukryta sieć
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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