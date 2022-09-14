Menu
Russian
The Perfect Number

Liczba doskonała 18+
Synopsis

The young mathematician David dedicated his whole life to the study of prime numbers. Getting to know his distant cousin, Joachim, causes the man to gradually reevaluate his priorities. This meeting will have a huge impact on both of them and will provoke a long discussion on the mysterious world order, the meaning of life and its passing.
Country Poland / Israel / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 September 2022
Production Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Jerusalem Film and Television Fund, Revolver Film
Also known as
Liczba doskonala, Ideaalne number, Il numero perfetto, Liczba doskonała, The Perfect Number, Идеалното число, Идеальное число, Совершенное число
Director
Krzysztof Zanussi
Krzysztof Zanussi
Cast
Andrzej Seweryn
Jan Nowicki
Marcin Czarnik
Marcin Czarnik
Vladimir Friedman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
