The young mathematician David dedicated his whole life to the study of prime numbers. Getting to know his distant cousin, Joachim, causes the man to gradually reevaluate his priorities. This meeting will have a huge impact on both of them and will provoke a long discussion on the mysterious world order, the meaning of life and its passing.
CountryPoland / Israel / Italy
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere14 September 2022
ProductionWytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Jerusalem Film and Television Fund, Revolver Film
Also known as
Liczba doskonala, Ideaalne number, Il numero perfetto, Liczba doskonała, The Perfect Number, Идеалното число, Идеальное число, Совершенное число