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Poster of Zadra
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Zadra
4.8

Zadra

, 2022
Zadra
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zadra
4.8

Synopsis

"Zadra" is a talented girl from a housing estate who fights for recognition on the rap scene. Although she seems to be an ordinary teenager, in front of the microphone, she gains incredible energy and charisma, thanks to which she...

Cast

Magdalena Wieczorek
Sandra 'Zadra'
Jakub Gierszał
'Motyl'
Magdalena Różczka
Mother of Sandra
Szymon Piotr Warszawski
Cafe manager
Sebastian Dela
DJ Griper
Ignacy Liss
Bartek Bystron
Margaret
'Justi'
Oskar Grzegorzewski
Witek
Katarzyna Bilka
Anka
Fryderyk Tabaka
Waiter
Director Grzegorz Molda
Writer Monika Powalisz
Composer Przemyslaw Jankowiak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 5 April 2024
World premiere 14 September 2022
Release date
10 March 2023 Poland
Production TFP
Also known as
Zadra, 扎德拉

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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