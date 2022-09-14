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Zadra
4.8
Zadra
, 2022
Zadra
Poland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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4.8
Synopsis
"Zadra" is a talented girl from a housing estate who fights for recognition on the rap scene. Although she seems to be an ordinary teenager, in front of the microphone, she gains incredible energy and charisma, thanks to which she...
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Cast
Magdalena Wieczorek
Sandra 'Zadra'
Jakub Gierszał
'Motyl'
Magdalena Różczka
Mother of Sandra
Szymon Piotr Warszawski
Cafe manager
Sebastian Dela
DJ Griper
Ignacy Liss
Bartek Bystron
Margaret
'Justi'
Oskar Grzegorzewski
Witek
Katarzyna Bilka
Anka
Fryderyk Tabaka
Waiter
Director
Grzegorz Molda
Writer
Monika Powalisz
Composer
Przemyslaw Jankowiak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
5 April 2024
World premiere
14 September 2022
Release date
10 March 2023
Poland
Production
TFP
Also known as
Zadra, 扎德拉
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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