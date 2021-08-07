Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Film Balkonowy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Film Balkonowy

Film Balkonowy

Film balkonowy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Composed from the conversations that the director holds with people passing by in the street under his Warsaw apartment, each story in 'The Balcony Movie' is unique and deals with the way we try to cope with life as individuals. All together, they create a self-portrait of contemporary human life, and the passers-by present a composite picture of today's world.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 8 April 2022
World premiere 7 August 2021
Release date
18 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Production City of Warsaw, HBO Europe, Kreatywna Europa
Also known as
Film balkonowy, The Balcony Movie, Кино с балкона, Der balkonfilm, Film z balkónu, O Filme da Sacada, Rõdufilm, Una película desde el balcón, Μια ταινία από το μπαλκόνι, Балконне кіно, 발코니 무비
Director
Paweł Łoziński
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Film Balkonowy
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town 6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town (2020)
Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful 7.2
Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful (2020)
All These Sleepless Nights 6.6
All These Sleepless Nights (2016)
Almost There 7.2
Almost There (2016)
Communion 7.2
Communion (2016)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more