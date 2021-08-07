Composed from the conversations that the director holds with people passing by in the street under his Warsaw apartment, each story in 'The Balcony Movie' is unique and deals with the way we try to cope with life as individuals. All together, they create a self-portrait of contemporary human life, and the passers-by present a composite picture of today's world.
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2021
Online premiere8 April 2022
World premiere7 August 2021
Release date
18 November 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
ProductionCity of Warsaw, HBO Europe, Kreatywna Europa
Also known as
Film balkonowy, The Balcony Movie, Кино с балкона, Der balkonfilm, Film z balkónu, O Filme da Sacada, Rõdufilm, Una película desde el balcón, Μια ταινία από το μπαλκόνι, Балконне кіно, 발코니 무비