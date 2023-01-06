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Poster of Na Twoim Miejscu
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Na Twoim Miejscu
5.3

Na Twoim Miejscu

, 2023
Na twoim miejscu
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Na Twoim Miejscu
5.3

Synopsis

Normal married couple with one adorable child find fighting about everything the norm until one day they wake up in the other's body - oops - and get to see what it is to be married to themselves.

Cast

Paulina Galazka
Paulina Galazka
Kaska
Maria Pakulnis
Teresa Osinska
Magdalena Lamparska
Magdalena Lamparska
Edyta
Jan Frycz
Zbigniew Ciecion
Michał Czernecki
Andrzej
Gen Seto
Takahoto
Bartlomiej Kotschedoff
Bartlomiej Kotschedoff
Piotr Pacek
Janusz Chabior
Therapist
Miron Jagniewski
Krzysiek
Oliwier Grzegorzewski
Tadzio
Delfina Wilkonska
Olga
Director Antonio Galdamez
Writer Lukasz Swiatowiec, Anna Bielak, Antonio Galdamez
Composer Lukasz Targosz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $968,337
Production TVN
Also known as
Na twoim miejscu, If I Were You

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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