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5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Na Twoim Miejscu
5.3
Na Twoim Miejscu
, 2023
Na twoim miejscu
Poland / Comedy / 18+
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Showtimes
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5.3
Synopsis
Normal married couple with one adorable child find fighting about everything the norm until one day they wake up in the other's body - oops - and get to see what it is to be married to themselves.
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Cast
Paulina Galazka
Kaska
Maria Pakulnis
Teresa Osinska
Magdalena Lamparska
Edyta
Jan Frycz
Zbigniew Ciecion
Michał Czernecki
Andrzej
Gen Seto
Takahoto
Bartlomiej Kotschedoff
Piotr Pacek
Janusz Chabior
Therapist
Miron Jagniewski
Krzysiek
Oliwier Grzegorzewski
Tadzio
Delfina Wilkonska
Olga
Director
Antonio Galdamez
Writer
Lukasz Swiatowiec
,
Anna Bielak
,
Antonio Galdamez
Composer
Lukasz Targosz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 January 2023
Release date
6 January 2023
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$968,337
Production
TVN
Also known as
Na twoim miejscu, If I Were You
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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