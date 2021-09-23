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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Other People
6.7
Other People
, 2021
Inni ludzie
France, Poland / Drama, Music / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
Warsaw, Poland. Kamil, a street rapper who spends his time going from party to party, begins a love affair with Iwona, a wealthy married woman.
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Cast
Jacek Beler
Iwona's lover
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Maciej's wife
Magdalena Kolesnik
Kamil's girfriend
Marek Kalita
Iwona's husband
Sebastian Fabijański
narrator
Beata Kawka
Kamil's mother
Zuzanna Bernat
Sandra
Krystyna Tkacz
Próchnicka
Marta Ojrzynska
Klaudia Bochon
Dominika Gwit
Justa
Director
Aleksandra Terpińska
Writer
Dorota Maslowska
,
Aleksandra Terpińska
Composer
Marek Aureliusz Teodoruk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Poland
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
30 July 2022
World premiere
23 September 2021
Release date
19 November 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
18 March 2022
Poland
30 March 2023
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$28,550
Production
Madants, Moderator Inwestycje, Film Produkcja
Also known as
Inni ludzie, Other People, Другие люди, Teised, Toiset ihmiset, Άλλοι άνθρωποι, Сірі обличчя, 아더 피플
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 28 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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