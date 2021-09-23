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Poster of Other People
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Other People
6.7

Other People

, 2021
Inni ludzie
France, Poland / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Other People
6.7

Synopsis

Warsaw, Poland. Kamil, a street rapper who spends his time going from party to party, begins a love affair with Iwona, a wealthy married woman.

Cast

Jacek Beler
Iwona's lover
Sonia Bohosiewicz
Maciej's wife
Magdalena Kolesnik
Magdalena Kolesnik
Kamil's girfriend
Marek Kalita
Iwona's husband
Sebastian Fabijański
narrator
Beata Kawka
Kamil's mother
Zuzanna Bernat
Sandra
Krystyna Tkacz
Próchnicka
Marta Ojrzynska
Klaudia Bochon
Dominika Gwit
Justa
Director Aleksandra Terpińska
Writer Dorota Maslowska, Aleksandra Terpińska
Composer Marek Aureliusz Teodoruk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 30 July 2022
World premiere 23 September 2021
Release date
19 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
18 March 2022 Poland
30 March 2023 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $28,550
Production Madants, Moderator Inwestycje, Film Produkcja
Also known as
Inni ludzie, Other People, Другие люди, Teised, Toiset ihmiset, Άλλοι άνθρωποι, Сірі обличчя, 아더 피플

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 28 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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