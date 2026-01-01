Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Illumination
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Illumination
7.1

The Illumination

, 1973
Iluminacja
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Illumination
7.1

Cast

Stanisław Latałło
Franciszek Retman
Małgorzata Pritulak
Malgorzata
Monika Dzienisiewicz-Olbrychska
Agnieszka
Edward Żebrowski
Physician
Jan Skotnicki
Chory the Mathematician
Wlodzimierz Zonn
University Dean
Bogdan Mielnik
Self
Wladyslaw Turski
Self
Wlodzimierz Zawadzki
Assistant
Lukasz Turski
Self
Director Krzysztof Zanussi
Writer Krzysztof Zanussi
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 29 September 1973
Release date
26 September 1974 Hungary 18
23 November 1973 Poland
29 September 1973 Romania 18+
Production Zespol Filmowy "Tor", Film Polski Film Agency
Also known as
Iluminacja, Iluminação, The Illumination, Illumination, Iluminación, Elämän valo, Epifotisi, Illumináció, Illuminasjon, Illuminazione, Иллюминация, Просветление, 계몽, 灵性之光

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Illumination

Black Sun
Black Sun Drama
2007, France / Italy
5.0
Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease
Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease Drama
2000, France / Poland
7.0
The Touch
The Touch Drama
1992, Poland / Great Britain / Denmark
6.0
A Year of the Quiet Sun
A Year of the Quiet Sun Drama
1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
7.0
Kontrakt
Kontrakt Drama
1980, Poland
6.0
The Constant Factor
The Constant Factor Drama
1980, Poland
7.0
Camouflage
Camouflage Drama
1977, Poland
7.0
A Woman's Decision
A Woman's Decision Drama
1974, Poland
6.0
Family Life
Family Life Drama
1971, Poland
7.0
The Structure of Crystals
The Structure of Crystals Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe Drama, Biography
1991, Poland / Germany
6.0
Ether
Ether Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more