Similar films for The Illumination
Black Sun Drama
2007, France / Italy
5.0
Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease Drama
2000, France / Poland
7.0
The Touch Drama
1992, Poland / Great Britain / Denmark
6.0
A Year of the Quiet Sun Drama
1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
7.0
Kontrakt Drama
1980, Poland
6.0
The Constant Factor Drama
1980, Poland
7.0
Camouflage Drama
1977, Poland
7.0
A Woman's Decision Drama
1974, Poland
6.0
Family Life Drama
1971, Poland
7.0
The Structure of Crystals Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe Drama, Biography
1991, Poland / Germany
6.0
Ether Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
5.0