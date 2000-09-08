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Poster of Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease
7.0

Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease

, 2000
Zycie jako smiertelna choroba przenoszona droga plciowa
France, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease
7.0

Synopsis

A cynical doctor, who is dying of cancer, would like to know the meaning of his life. He has to fight for it or just get ready for death.

Cast

Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
Tomasz Berg
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
Anna
Tadeusz Bradecki
Monk Marek
Monika Krzywkowska
Hanka
Pawel Okraska
Filip
Aleksander Fabisiak
Professor
Szymon Bobrowski
Karol
François Dunoyer
Doctor in Paris
Dominique Lesage
Saint Bernard in the movie
Xavier Schliwanski
Rustler in the movie
Director Krzysztof Zanussi
Writer Krzysztof Zanussi
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 30 November 2000
World premiere 8 September 2000
Release date
8 September 2000 Poland
Production Canal+ Polska, Jacques Le Glou Audiovisuel, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Zycie jako smiertelna choroba przenoszona droga plciowa, Life as a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease, La vida, una enfermedad mortal de transmisión sexual, A Vida Como Uma Doença Fatal Sexualmente Transmissível, Az élet, mint nemi úton terjedő halálos betegség, Elämä lyhyt, kuolema pitkä, La vida como una enfermedad mortal contagiada por vía sexual, La Vie comme maladie mortelle sexuellement transmissible, La vita come malattia fatale sessualmente trasmessa, Życie jako śmiertelna choroba przenoszona drogą płciową, Животът като смъртоносна болест, предавана по полов път, Жизнь как смертельная болезнь, передающаяся половым путём

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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