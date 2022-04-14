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4.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Powołany
4.3
Powołany
, 2022
Powołany
Poland / Documentary, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.3
Cast
Marcin Kwaśny
Priest
Jakub Dmochowski
Arek
Marta Lewandowska
Mother of Arek
Rafal Szalajko
Father of Arek
Paulina Smigielska
Wera
Dawid Cmok
Joanna Klek
Marek Klek
Pawel Martyniuk
Joanna Nowacka
Director
Jan Sobierajski
Writer
Piotr Slizewski
Composer
Szymon Kusior
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
14 April 2022
Production
Ewangelizuj, Fundacja Filmowa Powolany
Also known as
Powolany, Called, Powołany, Priest
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 1 May 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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