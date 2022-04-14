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Poster of Powołany
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Powołany
4.3

Powołany

, 2022
Powołany
Poland / Documentary, Drama / 18+
Poster of Powołany
4.3

Cast

Marcin Kwaśny
Priest
Jakub Dmochowski
Arek
Marta Lewandowska
Mother of Arek
Rafal Szalajko
Father of Arek
Paulina Smigielska
Wera
Dawid Cmok
Joanna Klek
Marek Klek
Pawel Martyniuk
Joanna Nowacka
Director Jan Sobierajski
Writer Piotr Slizewski
Composer Szymon Kusior
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 April 2022
Production Ewangelizuj, Fundacja Filmowa Powolany
Also known as
Powolany, Called, Powołany, Priest

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 1 May 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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