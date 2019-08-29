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Poster of Sole
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Sole
6.1

Sole

, 2019
Sole
Italy, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sole
6.1

Cast

Sandra Drzymalska
Sandra Drzymalska
Lena
Barbara Ronchi
Barbara Ronchi
Bianca
Bruno Buzzi
Fabio
Claudio Segaluscio
Ermanno
Vitaliano Trevisan
Ostetrico
Marco Felli
Giordano
Orietta Notari
Director Carlo Sironi
Writer Antonio Manca, Giulia Moriggi, Carlo Sironi
Composer Teoniki Rozynek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 10 October 2021
World premiere 29 August 2019
Release date
9 September 2020 France
24 October 2019 Italy
Worldwide Gross $56,232
Production Kino Produzioni, Eurimages, IDM Südtirol - Alto Adige Film Fund
Also known as
Sole, Güneş, Mặt Trời, Napsugár, Соле, ソーレ 太陽, 孕陽, 孕阳, 太阳, 寂寞喧哗

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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