Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Apolonia, Apolonia
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Apolonia, Apolonia

Apolonia, Apolonia

Apolonia, Apolonia 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When Danish filmmaker Lea Glob first portrayed Apolonia Sokol in 2009, she appeared to be leading a storybook life. The talented Apolonia was born in an underground theater in Paris and grew up in an artists’ community—the ultimate bohemian existence. In her 20s, she studied at the Beaux-Arts de Paris, one of the most prestigious art academies in Europe. Over the years, Lea Glob kept returning to film the charismatic Apolonia and a special bond developed between the two young women.
Country Czechia / Denmark / France / Netherlands / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 December 2023
World premiere 12 November 2022
Release date
23 March 2023 Denmark 11
27 March 2024 France
4 March 2024 Georgia R
9 June 2023 Norway 9
23 March 2023 Romania 18
Worldwide Gross $6,207
Production Danish Documentary Production, HBO Max Central Europe, Staron Film
Also known as
Apolonia, Apolonia, Apolonia - en konstnärs resa, Απολλωνία, Απολλωνία, Апалонія, Апалонія, Аполлония, Аполлония, Аполония, Аполония, Аполонія, Аполонія, アポロニア、アポロニア, 她與她的自畫像
Director
Lea Glob
Cast
Hervé Breuil
Lea Glob
Oksana Shachko
Apolonia Sokol
Alexandra Tlolka
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more