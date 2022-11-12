When Danish filmmaker Lea Glob first portrayed Apolonia Sokol in 2009, she appeared to be leading a storybook life. The talented Apolonia was born in an underground theater in Paris and grew up in an artists’ community—the ultimate bohemian existence. In her 20s, she studied at the Beaux-Arts de Paris, one of the most prestigious art academies in Europe. Over the years, Lea Glob kept returning to film the charismatic Apolonia and a special bond developed between the two young women.
CountryCzechia / Denmark / France / Netherlands / Poland
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere10 December 2023
World premiere12 November 2022
23 March 2023
Denmark
27 March 2024
France
4 March 2024
Georgia
9 June 2023
Norway
23 March 2023
Romania
Worldwide Gross$6,207
ProductionDanish Documentary Production, HBO Max Central Europe, Staron Film