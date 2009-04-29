Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rabbit à la Berlin
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rabbit à la Berlin

Rabbit à la Berlin

Krolik po berlinsku 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Poland / Germany
Runtime 51 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 17 May 2017
World premiere 29 April 2009
Release date
7 May 2009 Canada
12 May 2009 Poland
29 April 2009 Switzerland
8 December 2010 USA
Also known as
Królik po berlinsku, A berlini fal nyulai, Berlín, los conejos del muro, Conejo a la berlinesa, Els conills del mur, Kaniini à la Berliini, Kouneli ala Berlin, Królik po berlińsku, Mauerhase, Rabbit à la Berlin, Кролик по-берлински
Similar films for Rabbit à la Berlin
The White Ribbon 7.7
The White Ribbon (2009)
Deconstructing Harry 7.4
Deconstructing Harry (1997)
Glengarry Glen Ross 7.7
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
5.4
The Wedding (1973)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more