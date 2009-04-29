Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
Awards
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Rabbit à la Berlin
Rabbit à la Berlin
Krolik po berlinsku
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
Poland / Germany
Runtime
51 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
17 May 2017
World premiere
29 April 2009
Release date
7 May 2009
Canada
12 May 2009
Poland
29 April 2009
Switzerland
8 December 2010
USA
Also known as
Królik po berlinsku, A berlini fal nyulai, Berlín, los conejos del muro, Conejo a la berlinesa, Els conills del mur, Kaniini à la Berliini, Kouneli ala Berlin, Królik po berlińsku, Mauerhase, Rabbit à la Berlin, Кролик по-берлински
Similar films for Rabbit à la Berlin
7.7
The White Ribbon
(2009)
7.4
Deconstructing Harry
(1997)
7.7
Glengarry Glen Ross
(1992)
5.4
The Wedding
(1973)
Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree