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5.9
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Little Rose 2
5.9
Little Rose 2
, 2023
Różyczka 2
Poland / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
MEP Joanna Warczewska, daughter of an outstanding writer, is at the peak of her life. Her thriving political career and family happiness are instantly destroyed by a terrorist attack in which her beloved husband is killed. When fa...
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Cast
Magdalena Boczarska
Kamila Sakowicz
Robert Więckiewicz
Roman Rozek
Janusz Gajos
Chairman Marczuk
Adrian Topol
Dawid
Jacek Braciak
Sobol
Paweł Małaszyński
Krzysztof Lisowski
Oleh Drach
Maria Seweryn
Dorota Warczewska
Mateusz Banasiuk
Ryszard
Jolanta Banach
Maciej Besztak
Director
Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Writer
Agatha Dominik
,
Maciej Karpinski
Composer
Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 March 2024
World premiere
20 October 2023
Release date
20 October 2023
Great Britain
15
20 October 2023
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$450,632
Production
Monolith Films, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Rózyczka 2, Little Rose 2, Różyczka 2, 蔷薇2
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 26 September 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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