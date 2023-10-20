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Poster of Little Rose 2
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Little Rose 2
5.9

Little Rose 2

, 2023
Różyczka 2
Poland / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Little Rose 2
5.9

Synopsis

MEP Joanna Warczewska, daughter of an outstanding writer, is at the peak of her life. Her thriving political career and family happiness are instantly destroyed by a terrorist attack in which her beloved husband is killed. When fa...

Cast

Magdalena Boczarska
Kamila Sakowicz
Robert Więckiewicz
Roman Rozek
Janusz Gajos
Chairman Marczuk
Adrian Topol
Dawid
Jacek Braciak
Sobol
Paweł Małaszyński
Krzysztof Lisowski
Oleh Drach
Oleh Drach
Maria Seweryn
Dorota Warczewska
Mateusz Banasiuk
Ryszard
Jolanta Banach
Maciej Besztak
Director Jan Kidawa-Błoński
Writer Agatha Dominik, Maciej Karpinski
Composer Bartosz Chajdecki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 March 2024
World premiere 20 October 2023
Release date
20 October 2023 Great Britain 15
20 October 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $450,632
Production Monolith Films, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Rózyczka 2, Little Rose 2, Różyczka 2, 蔷薇2

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 26 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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