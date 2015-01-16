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Poster of The Here After
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Here After
6.4

The Here After

, 2015
Efterskalv
Sweden, Poland, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Here After
6.4

Synopsis

When John returns home to his father after serving time in prison, he is looking forward to starting his life afresh. However, in the local community his crime is neither forgotten nor forgiven.

Cast

Ulrik Munther
John
Mats Blomgren
Martin
Alexander Nordgren
Wieslaw Komasa
Grandfather
Loa Ek
Malin
Ellen Mattsson
Bea
Felix Göransson
Korv-Hannes
Stefan Cronwall
Grannen
Inger Nilsson
Principal
Jan-Erik Olsson
Erik
Oliver Heilmann
Kim
Director Magnus von Horn
Writer Magnus von Horn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Poland / France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 16 January 2015
Release date
1 June 2016 France
9 October 2015 Poland
12 May 2016 South Korea 15
16 September 2016 Spain
20 January 2015 Sweden
Budget $1,100,000
Worldwide Gross $97,699
Production Cinémadefacto, Eurimages, Film i Väst
Also known as
Efterskalv, The Here After, Bundan Sonra, Después de esto (The Here After), Etterskjelv, Intruz, Le lendemain, Utórengés, Επέκεινα, Будущая жизнь, 히어 애프터, 从此以后, 波紋

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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