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6.4
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The Here After
6.4
The Here After
, 2015
Efterskalv
Sweden, Poland, France / Drama / 18+
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6.4
Synopsis
When John returns home to his father after serving time in prison, he is looking forward to starting his life afresh. However, in the local community his crime is neither forgotten nor forgiven.
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Cast
Ulrik Munther
John
Mats Blomgren
Martin
Alexander Nordgren
Wieslaw Komasa
Grandfather
Loa Ek
Malin
Ellen Mattsson
Bea
Felix Göransson
Korv-Hannes
Stefan Cronwall
Grannen
Inger Nilsson
Principal
Jan-Erik Olsson
Erik
Oliver Heilmann
Kim
Director
Magnus von Horn
Writer
Magnus von Horn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden / Poland / France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
16 January 2015
Release date
1 June 2016
France
9 October 2015
Poland
12 May 2016
South Korea
15
16 September 2016
Spain
20 January 2015
Sweden
Budget
$1,100,000
Worldwide Gross
$97,699
Production
Cinémadefacto, Eurimages, Film i Väst
Also known as
Efterskalv, The Here After, Bundan Sonra, Después de esto (The Here After), Etterskjelv, Intruz, Le lendemain, Utórengés, Επέκεινα, Будущая жизнь, 히어 애프터, 从此以后, 波紋
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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