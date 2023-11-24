Menu
Poster of The Last Strike of Hope
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Last Strike of Hope

The Last Strike of Hope

W nich cała nadzieja 18+
Synopsis

In the post-apocalyptic reality, Ewa not only fights for survival, but also struggles with acute loneliness. The real drama begins when, through the absurd situation she enters a conflict with her only companion - a machine.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 February 2024
World premiere 24 November 2023
Release date
28 November 2024 Russia КИНОА
24 November 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $260
Production K&K Selekt, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
W nich cala nadzieja, The Last Spark of Hope, A Última Fagulha de Esperança, Naše poslední naděje, Poslední jiskra naděje, The Last Hope, The Last Human, W nich cała nadzieja, Последнее замыкание. Конец света
Director
Piotr Biedron
Cast
Jacek Beler
Magdalena Wieczorek
Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
