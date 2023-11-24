In the post-apocalyptic reality, Ewa not only fights for survival, but also struggles with acute loneliness. The real drama begins when, through the absurd situation she enters a conflict with her only companion - a machine.
ProductionK&K Selekt, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
W nich cala nadzieja, The Last Spark of Hope, A Última Fagulha de Esperança, Naše poslední naděje, Poslední jiskra naděje, The Last Hope, The Last Human, W nich cała nadzieja, Последнее замыкание. Конец света