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Poster of Anxiety
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Anxiety
6.6

Anxiety

, 2023
Lęk
Poland, Germany, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Anxiety
6.6

Synopsis

A female road movie. A touching story about the close relationship between sisters Malgorzata (Magdalena Cielecka) and Lucja (Marta Nieradkiewicz).

Cast

Marta Nieradkiewicz
Marta Nieradkiewicz
Lucja
Sabine Timoteo
Sabine Timoteo
Sofia
Maciej Kosiacki
Tomek
Stanislaw Sawicki
Tomek's child
Barbara Wypych
Magdalena Cielecka
Malgorzata
Rafal Miazek
Tomek's child
Krzysztof Zarzycki
Seller
Sebastian Pawlak
Doctor
Mirella Burcewicz
Girl with a backpack
Jagoda Jasnowska
Girl with a backpack
Director Slawomir Fabicki
Writer Monika Sobien-Górska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 September 2024
World premiere 3 November 2023
Release date
27 February 2025 Germany
3 November 2023 Poland
Worldwide Gross $84,768
Production Apple Film Production, Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction
Also known as
Lek, Anxiety, Endişe, Lęk

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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