Cast
Stanislaw Sawicki
Tomek's child
Magdalena Cielecka
Malgorzata
Rafal Miazek
Tomek's child
Krzysztof Zarzycki
Seller
Mirella Burcewicz
Girl with a backpack
Jagoda Jasnowska
Girl with a backpack
Cast and Crew
Director
Slawomir Fabicki
Writer
Monika Sobien-Górska
Film details
Country
Poland / Germany / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
25 September 2024
World premiere
3 November 2023
Release date
|27 February 2025
|Germany
|
|
|3 November 2023
|Poland
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$84,768
Production
Apple Film Production, Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction
Also known as
Lek, Anxiety, Endişe, Lęk