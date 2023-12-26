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Poster of Vika!
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Vika!
7.4

Vika!

, 2023
Vika!
Poland, Germany, Finland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Vika!
7.4

Synopsis

84-year-old DJ Vika is a star of Warsaw nightclubs. Charismatic and colorful she refuses to grow old. But can this last forever? "Vika!" is a bitter-sweet portrait of a woman who has to face aging, yet celebrating life till the ve...

Cast

Wirginia Szmit
Self - DJ VIka
Director Agnieszka Zwiefka
Writer Agnieszka Zwiefka
Composer Päivi Takala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Germany / Finland
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 January 2024
World premiere 26 December 2023
Release date
16 January 2025 Germany 0
14 March 2024 Lithuania N
29 December 2023 Poland
18 January 2024 Ukraine
Production My Way Studio, HBO Max Central Europe, Ma.Ja.De Filmproduktion
Also known as
Vika!, Wika! Den evigt unga diskodrottningen, Wika! Ikinuori diskokuningatar, 维卡！, Віка!

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 30 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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