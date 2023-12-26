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7.4
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Vika!
7.4
Vika!
, 2023
Vika!
Poland, Germany, Finland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
84-year-old DJ Vika is a star of Warsaw nightclubs. Charismatic and colorful she refuses to grow old. But can this last forever? "Vika!" is a bitter-sweet portrait of a woman who has to face aging, yet celebrating life till the ve...
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Cast
Wirginia Szmit
Self - DJ VIka
Director
Agnieszka Zwiefka
Writer
Agnieszka Zwiefka
Composer
Päivi Takala
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland / Germany / Finland
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
28 January 2024
World premiere
26 December 2023
Release date
16 January 2025
Germany
0
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N
29 December 2023
Poland
18 January 2024
Ukraine
Production
My Way Studio, HBO Max Central Europe, Ma.Ja.De Filmproduktion
Also known as
Vika!, Wika! Den evigt unga diskodrottningen, Wika! Ikinuori diskokuningatar, 维卡！, Віка!
More
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 30 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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