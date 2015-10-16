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Obce Niebo
6.3
Obce Niebo
, 2015
Obce Niebo
Poland / Thriller, Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
A family of Polish immigrants lives in Sweden. One innocent lie triggers suspicions and leads to their daughter being placed with a foster family by social services. The parents undertake a dramatic fight to get their child back.
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Cast
Agnieszka Grochowska
Basia
Bartlomiej Topa
Marek
Ewa Fröling
Anita
Tanja Lorentzon
Harriet
Gerhard Hoberstorfer
Björn
Barbara Kubiak
Ula
Jan Englert
Lawyer
Jotarkka Ahjokoski
Policeman
Alexandra Alegren
Anita's Assistant
Maja Barelkowska
Grandmother
Director
Dariusz Gajewski
Writer
Dariusz Gajewski
,
Michal Godzic
Composer
Marcin Masecki
,
Candelaria Saenz Valiente
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
16 October 2015
Release date
16 October 2015
Poland
Production
Takfilm, TVN, Agora
Also known as
Obce niebo, Strange Heaven
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
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