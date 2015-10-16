Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Obce Niebo
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Obce Niebo
6.3

Obce Niebo

, 2015
Obce Niebo
Poland / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Obce Niebo
6.3

Synopsis

A family of Polish immigrants lives in Sweden. One innocent lie triggers suspicions and leads to their daughter being placed with a foster family by social services. The parents undertake a dramatic fight to get their child back.

Cast

Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Basia
Bartlomiej Topa
Bartlomiej Topa
Marek
Ewa Fröling
Anita
Tanja Lorentzon
Harriet
Gerhard Hoberstorfer
Björn
Barbara Kubiak
Ula
Jan Englert
Lawyer
Jotarkka Ahjokoski
Policeman
Alexandra Alegren
Anita's Assistant
Maja Barelkowska
Grandmother
Director Dariusz Gajewski
Writer Dariusz Gajewski, Michal Godzic
Composer Marcin Masecki, Candelaria Saenz Valiente
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 16 October 2015
Release date
16 October 2015 Poland
Production Takfilm, TVN, Agora
Also known as
Obce niebo, Strange Heaven

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more