Poster of Shameless
Рейтинги
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Kinoafisha Films Shameless

Shameless

Bez wstydu 18+
Synopsis

After returning home, Tadek discovers Anna has had an affair with a married man.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 July 2012
Release date
20 July 2012 Poland
8 August 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $200,004
Production Akson Studio
Also known as
Bez wstydu, Shameless, Erkölcstelenek, Fără ruşine, Rien de mal, Skamlös, Utanmaz, Uten skam, Vergüenza, ninguna, Без срам, Не стыдясь
Director
Filip Marczewski
Cast
Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Anna Próchniak
Maciej Marczewski
Paula Goduslawska
