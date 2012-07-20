Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.2
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Shameless
Shameless
Bez wstydu
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
After returning home, Tadek discovers Anna has had an affair with a married man.
Expand
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
20 July 2012
Release date
20 July 2012
Poland
8 August 2014
USA
Worldwide Gross
$200,004
Production
Akson Studio
Also known as
Bez wstydu, Shameless, Erkölcstelenek, Fără ruşine, Rien de mal, Skamlös, Utanmaz, Uten skam, Vergüenza, ninguna, Без срам, Не стыдясь
Director
Filip Marczewski
Cast
Agnieszka Grochowska
Mateusz Kosciukiewicz
Anna Próchniak
Maciej Marczewski
Paula Goduslawska
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Shameless
5.4
Gwiazdy
(2017)
6.1
Mammal
(2016)
5.9
Homesick
(2015)
6.4
One Way Ticket to the Moon
(2013)
3.9
OUT OF LOVE
(2011)
6.0
Mes chères études
(2010)
5.8
Savage Grace
(2007)
4.9
S@motność w sieci
(2006)
7.2
The Collector
(2005)
6.5
All Things Fair
(1995)
6.8
Oleg
(2019)
5.8
Foreign Body
(2014)
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree