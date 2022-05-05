Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fucking Bornholm
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fucking Bornholm

Fucking Bornholm

Fucking Bornholm 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A group of friends are taking their kids to a traditional long weekend getaway on the Danish island of Bornholm, just like they did for many years. An incident between the children will spark a new crisis in their relationship. Each couple seems happy, but are they really? Maybe they’re just keeping up appearances?
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 5 May 2022
Release date
1 June 2023 Germany 12
6 May 2022 Poland
Worldwide Gross $370,828
Production Friends With Benefits Studio, TVN, Empik Go
Also known as
Fucking Bornholm, F_cking Bornholm, F**king Bornholm, Kahrolası Bornholm, Долбанный Борнхольм, 퍽킹 보른홀름
Director
Anna Kazejak
Cast
Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Maciej Stuhr
Grzegorz Damiecki
Jasmina Polak
Magnus Krepper
Magnus Krepper
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more