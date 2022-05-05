A group of friends are taking their kids to a traditional long weekend getaway on the Danish island of Bornholm, just like they did for many years. An incident between the children will spark a new crisis in their relationship. Each couple seems happy, but are they really? Maybe they’re just keeping up appearances?
CountryPoland
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere5 May 2022
Release date
1 June 2023
Germany
12
6 May 2022
Poland
Worldwide Gross$370,828
ProductionFriends With Benefits Studio, TVN, Empik Go