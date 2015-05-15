ProductionAeroplan Film, Det Danske Filminstitut, Film Farms
Also known as
Hrútar, Rams, Béliers, Bland män och får, Carneros: La historia de dos hermanos y ocho ovejas, A Ovelha Negra, Auni, Barany. Islandzka opowieść, Blandt mænd og får, Carneiros, Carneros, Despre oameni si oi, Ei'lim, İnatçılar, Islandzka opowieść, Jäärad, Kosok, Ovna, Ovni, Ovnovi, Pässit, Rams - Storia di due fratelli e otto pecore, Rams (El valle de los carneros), Rams: La historia de dos hermanos y ocho ovejas, Stabukker, Sture Böcke, Δεσμοί αίματος, Бараны, ひつじ村の兄弟, 公羊, 羊男的冰島冒險, Barany. Islandzka opowiesc, Islandzka opowiesc
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.