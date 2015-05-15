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Poster of Rams
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Rams
7.3

Rams

, 2015
Hrútar
Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Rams
7.3

Synopsis

In a remote Icelandic farming valley, two brothers who haven't spoken in 40 years have to come together in order to save what's dearest to them - their sheep.

Cast

Sigurður Sigurjónsson
Gummi
Theódór Júlíusson
Kiddi
Charlotte Bøving
Katrin
Gunnar Jónsson
Grímur
Jón Benónýsson
Runólfur
Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson
Bjarni
Þorleifur Einarsson
Sindri
Ingrid Jónsdóttir
Eygló
Jörundur Ragnarsson
Villi
Viktor Már Bjarnason
Finnur
Director Grímur Hákonarson
Writer Grímur Hákonarson
Composer Atli Örvarsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iceland / Denmark / Norway / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 29 September 2015
World premiere 15 May 2015
Release date
10 February 2016 Brazil
21 April 2016 Denmark
15 January 2016 Estonia
9 December 2015 France
31 December 2015 Germany 6
14 January 2016 Greece
28 May 2015 Iceland
12 November 2015 Italy
10 December 2015 Netherlands
3 November 2016 South Korea
3 February 2016 USA
MPAA R
Budget €1,750,000
Worldwide Gross $1,826,583
Production Aeroplan Film, Det Danske Filminstitut, Film Farms
Also known as
Hrútar, Rams, Béliers, Bland män och får, Carneros: La historia de dos hermanos y ocho ovejas, A Ovelha Negra, Auni, Barany. Islandzka opowieść, Blandt mænd og får, Carneiros, Carneros, Despre oameni si oi, Ei'lim, İnatçılar, Islandzka opowieść, Jäärad, Kosok, Ovna, Ovni, Ovnovi, Pässit, Rams - Storia di due fratelli e otto pecore, Rams (El valle de los carneros), Rams: La historia de dos hermanos y ocho ovejas, Stabukker, Sture Böcke, Δεσμοί αίματος, Бараны, ひつじ村の兄弟, 公羊, 羊男的冰島冒險, Barany. Islandzka opowiesc, Islandzka opowiesc

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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