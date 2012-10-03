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Poster of The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
5.2

The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears

, 2012
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
North Macedonia, Germany, Slovenia, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
5.2

Cast

Victoria Abril
Victoria Abril
Helena
Labina Mitevska
Aysun
Jean Marie Galey
Emil
Arben Bajraktaraj
Lucien
Teresa Ovídio
Firdaus Nebi
Ismail
Dimitar Gjorgjievski
Noah
Peter Benedict
Peter Benedict
Patrice-Luc Doumeyrou
Vratevski Mile
Waiter
Katarina Orlandic
Young Turkish Girl
Director Teona Strugar Mitevska
Writer Teona Strugar Mitevska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country North Macedonia / Germany / Slovenia / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 3 October 2012
Release date
3 October 2012 Belgium
Budget €2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $349
Production Sister and Brother Mitevski, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Vertigo
Also known as
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears, Łzy, których nie było, Man on Asphalt, Zhenata koja gi izbrisha solzite, Жената која ги избриша солзите

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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