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Poster of Hannah
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Hannah
5.9

Hannah

, 2017
Hannah
Italy, France, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Hannah
5.9

Cast

Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
André Wilms
André Wilms
Jean-Michel Balthazar
Charlotte Rampling
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Simon Bisschop
Director Andrea Pallaoro
Writer Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado
Composer Michelino Bisceglia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 2 February 2019
World premiere 8 September 2017
Release date
24 January 2018 France
18 January 2018 Germany
15 February 2018 Italy
26 July 2018 South Korea 15
11 May 2018 Spain
12 October 2018 Taiwan
9 March 2018 USA
Worldwide Gross $146,325
Production Partner Media Investment, Left Field Ventures, Good Fortune Films
Also known as
Hannah, The Whale, Ханна, ともしび, 汉娜, 漢娜的失序人生

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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