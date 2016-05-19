Bacalaureat, Graduation, Graduación, Matura, Baccalauréat, Prövningen, Bagrout, Baigiamieji egzaminai, Den store prøven, Egzamin, Els exàmens, Érettségi, Family Photos, Fotografii de familie, La graduación, Los exámenes, Mezuniyet, O Exame, Prøven, Recycling Feelings, Un padre, una figlia, Valmistujaiset, Η αποφοίτηση, Випускний, Выпускной, Зрелостен изпит, Матура, エリザのために, 毕业会考, 畢作虧心事, 畢業風暴, 毕业风暴, 毕作亏心事, 엘리자의 내일
RomeoEliza, you have to do your best. It'd be a pity to miss this chance. Some important steps in life depend on small things. And some chances shouldn't be wasted. You know, in '91, your Mum and I decided to move back. It was a bad decision. We thought things would change, we thought we'd move mountains. We didn't move anything. I have no regrets, though. At least we tried...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.