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Poster of Graduation
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Graduation
7.3

Graduation

, 2016
Bacalaureat
Romania, France, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Graduation
7.3

Synopsis

A film about compromises and the implications of the parent's role.

Cast

Adrian Titieni
Romeo Aldea
Maria-Victoria Dragus
Eliza Aldea
Lia Bugnar
Magda
Valeriu Andriuta
Valeriu Andriuta
Mãlina Manovici
Sandra
Vlad Ivanov
Vlad Ivanov
Chief Inspector
Gelu Colceag
Exam Commitee President
Rares Andrici
Marius
Petre Ciubotaru
Vice-Mayor Bulai
Alexandra Davidescu
Romeo's mother
Emanuel Parvu
Prosecutor Ivascu
Director Cristian Mungiu
Writer Cristian Mungiu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / France / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 31 March 2017
World premiere 19 May 2016
Release date
11 May 2017 Denmark
7 December 2016 France
13 October 2016 Greece
18 May 2017 Hong Kong
30 August 2016 Italy
22 September 2016 Netherlands
25 November 2016 Poland
20 May 2016 Romania
10 August 2017 South Korea
20 May 2016 USA
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,015,002
Production Canal+, Ciné+, Eurimages
Also known as
Bacalaureat, Graduation, Graduación, Matura, Baccalauréat, Prövningen, Bagrout, Baigiamieji egzaminai, Den store prøven, Egzamin, Els exàmens, Érettségi, Family Photos, Fotografii de familie, La graduación, Los exámenes, Mezuniyet, O Exame, Prøven, Recycling Feelings, Un padre, una figlia, Valmistujaiset, Η αποφοίτηση, Випускний, Выпускной, Зрелостен изпит, Матура, エリザのために, 毕业会考, 畢作虧心事, 畢業風暴, 毕业风暴, 毕作亏心事, 엘리자의 내일

Film rating

7.3
Rate 24 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1384 In the Drama genre  633 In films of Romania  2 In films of France  82 In films of Belgium  11 In films of 2016  54
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Romeo Eliza, you have to do your best. It'd be a pity to miss this chance. Some important steps in life depend on small things. And some chances shouldn't be wasted. You know, in '91, your Mum and I decided to move back. It was a bad decision. We thought things would change, we thought we'd move mountains. We didn't move anything. I have no regrets, though. At least we tried...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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