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Poster of Staring at Strangers
6.1
Staring at Strangers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Staring at Strangers
6.1

Staring at Strangers

, 2022
No mires a los ojos
Belgium, Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Staring at Strangers
6.1
Staring at Strangers - Trailer
Staring at Strangers  Trailer

Synopsis

Carpenter Sergio runs away and hides in a closet after his boss fired him. When the closet arrives at its buyer's house, he decides to stay there, hiding in his new home living with an unknown family.

Cast

Paco León
Paco León
Damián
Leonor Watling
Leonor Watling
Lucía
Alex Brendemühl
Alex Brendemühl
Fede
María Romanillos
María Romanillos
María
Juan Diego Botto
Juan Diego Botto
Sergio O'Kane
Susana Gómez
Paula
Marcos Ruiz
Raúl
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Madre Lucía
Iñaki Gabilondo
Iñaki Gabilondo
Xabier Leal
Policía
Director Félix Viscarret
Writer Juan José Millás, David Muñoz
Composer Mikel Salas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 April 2023
World premiere 4 November 2022
Release date
4 November 2022 Andorra
12 October 2023 Hungary 16
4 November 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $356,274
Production Entre Chien et Loup, Tornasol Films
Also known as
No mires a los ojos, Staring at Strangers, Desde la sombra, Idegen a szekrényben, Przez dziurkę od klucza, Паразит

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 31 May 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Staring at Strangers - Trailer
Staring at Strangers Trailer
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