Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Staring at Strangers
6.1
Staring at Strangers
, 2022
No mires a los ojos
Belgium, Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
6.1
Staring at Strangers
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Carpenter Sergio runs away and hides in a closet after his boss fired him. When the closet arrives at its buyer's house, he decides to stay there, hiding in his new home living with an unknown family.
Expand
Cast
Paco León
Damián
Leonor Watling
Lucía
Alex Brendemühl
Fede
María Romanillos
María
Juan Diego Botto
Sergio O'Kane
Susana Gómez
Paula
Marcos Ruiz
Raúl
Luisa Gavasa Moragón
Madre Lucía
Iñaki Gabilondo
Iñaki Gabilondo
Xabier Leal
Policía
Director
Félix Viscarret
Writer
Juan José Millás
,
David Muñoz
Composer
Mikel Salas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
20 April 2023
World premiere
4 November 2022
Release date
4 November 2022
Andorra
12 October 2023
Hungary
16
4 November 2022
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$356,274
Production
Entre Chien et Loup, Tornasol Films
Also known as
No mires a los ojos, Staring at Strangers, Desde la sombra, Idegen a szekrényben, Przez dziurkę od klucza, Паразит
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 31 May 2024
Film Trailers
All trailers
Staring at Strangers
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Staring at Strangers
Todo lo que tú quieras
Drama
2010, Spain
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree