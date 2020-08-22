Similar films for Fellini degli spiriti
Roberto Rossellini - Più di una vita Documentary
2025, Italy / Latvia
0.0
Fellinopolis Documentary
2020, Italy
6.9
The Turin Horse Drama
2011, USA / Germany / France / Switzerland / Hungary
7.3
My Own Private Idaho Drama, Romantic
1991, USA
7.0
The Voice of the Moon Comedy, Adventure, Drama
1990, Italy / France
6.4
Intervista Drama, Sci-Fi, Biography, Comedy
1987, Italy
6.7
Fellini's Casanova History, Adult, Biography, Drama
1976, Italy / USA
7.1
Juliet of the Spirits Drama
1965, Italy / France / West Germany
7.7
My Darling Clementine Western, Drama, Action
1946, USA
7.8