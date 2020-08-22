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Poster of Fellini degli spiriti
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Fellini degli spiriti
6.6

Fellini degli spiriti

, 2020
Fellini degli spiriti
Italy, France, Belgium / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fellini degli spiriti
6.6

Cast

Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle
Self
William Friedkin
William Friedkin
Self
Filippo Ascione
Aldo Tassone
Gianfranco Angelucci
Self
Filippo Ascione
Self
Leonetta Bentivoglio
Self
Ermanno Cavazzoni
Self
Marina Cicogna
Self
Andrea De Carlo
Self
Gian Luca Farinelli
Self
Terry Gilliam
Terry Gilliam
Self
Director Selma Dell'Olio
Composer Antonio Fresa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 22 August 2020
Release date
16 September 2021 Czechia
31 August 2020 Italy
15 January 2021 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,586
Production Mad Entertainment, Rai Cinema, ARTE France - Unité Arts et Spectacles
Also known as
Fellini degli spiriti, Fellini of the Spirits, Fellini a duchové, Fellini de los espíritus, Fellini des esprits, Fellini och andarna, Fellini und die Geister, Феллини и духи

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 24 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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