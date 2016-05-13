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6.5
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The Dancer
6.5
The Dancer
, 2016
La danseuse
France, Belgium / Drama, Biography, Musical / 18+
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6.5
The Dancer
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Loïe Fuller was the toast of the Folies Bergères at the turn of the 20th century and an inspiration for Toulouse-Lautrec and the Lumière Brothers. The film revolves around her complicated relationship with protégé and rival Isadora Duncan.
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Cast
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Marie-Louise 'Loïe' Fuller
Gaspard Ulliel
Le comte Louis d'Orsay
Melanie Thierry
Gabrielle Bloch
Lily-Rose Melody Depp
Isadora Duncan
François Damiens
Edouard Marchand - le directeur artistique des Folies-Bergère
Amanda Plummer
Lili - la mère de Loïe
Denis Menochet
Ruben - le père de Loïe
David Bowles
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Armand Duponchel - le directeur de l'Opéra
Charlie Morgan
Jeff
Tamzin Merchant
Kate
Director
Stéphanie Di Giusto
Writer
Thomas Bidegain
,
Giovanni Lista
,
Stéphanie Di Giusto
,
Sarah Thibau
Composer
Max Richter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
16 December 2016
World premiere
13 May 2016
Release date
3 November 2016
Russia
RWV Film
18+
3 November 2016
Belarus
28 September 2016
Belgium
9 January 2017
Czechia
10 August 2017
Denmark
28 September 2016
France
29 December 2016
Greece
3 November 2016
Kazakhstan
4 November 2016
Spain
1 December 2017
USA
3 November 2016
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,960,510
Production
Trésor Films, Wild Bunch, Orange Studio
Also known as
La danseuse, The Dancer, A Dançarina, Die Tänzerin, Dansaren, Dansatoarea, Danserinden, Danserinnen, Io danzerò, La bailarina, Muhteşem Loie, Plesačica, Šokeja, Tancerka, Tanečnica, Tanečnice, Η χορεύτρια, Танцівниця, Танцовщица, Танцьорката, ザ・ダンサー, 狂舞摯愛, 舞女
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026
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