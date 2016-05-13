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Poster of The Dancer
6.5
The Dancer - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Dancer
6.5

The Dancer

, 2016
La danseuse
France, Belgium / Drama, Biography, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Dancer
6.5
The Dancer - Dubbed trailer
The Dancer  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Loïe Fuller was the toast of the Folies Bergères at the turn of the 20th century and an inspiration for Toulouse-Lautrec and the Lumière Brothers. The film revolves around her complicated relationship with protégé and rival Isadora Duncan.

Cast

Stéphanie Sokolinski
Stéphanie Sokolinski
Marie-Louise 'Loïe' Fuller
Gaspard Ulliel
Gaspard Ulliel
Le comte Louis d'Orsay
Melanie Thierry
Melanie Thierry
Gabrielle Bloch
Lily-Rose Melody Depp
Lily-Rose Melody Depp
Isadora Duncan
François Damiens
François Damiens
Edouard Marchand - le directeur artistique des Folies-Bergère
Amanda Plummer
Amanda Plummer
Lili - la mère de Loïe
Denis Menochet
Denis Menochet
Ruben - le père de Loïe
David Bowles
David Bowles
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Armand Duponchel - le directeur de l'Opéra
Charlie Morgan
Jeff
Tamzin Merchant
Kate
Director Stéphanie Di Giusto
Writer Thomas Bidegain, Giovanni Lista, Stéphanie Di Giusto, Sarah Thibau
Composer Max Richter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 16 December 2016
World premiere 13 May 2016
Release date
3 November 2016 Russia RWV Film 18+
3 November 2016 Belarus
28 September 2016 Belgium
9 January 2017 Czechia
10 August 2017 Denmark
28 September 2016 France
29 December 2016 Greece
3 November 2016 Kazakhstan
4 November 2016 Spain
1 December 2017 USA
3 November 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,960,510
Production Trésor Films, Wild Bunch, Orange Studio
Also known as
La danseuse, The Dancer, A Dançarina, Die Tänzerin, Dansaren, Dansatoarea, Danserinden, Danserinnen, Io danzerò, La bailarina, Muhteşem Loie, Plesačica, Šokeja, Tancerka, Tanečnica, Tanečnice, Η χορεύτρια, Танцівниця, Танцовщица, Танцьорката, ザ・ダンサー, 狂舞摯愛, 舞女

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Dancer - Dubbed trailer
The Dancer Dubbed trailer
The Dancer - Trailer
The Dancer Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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