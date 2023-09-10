Illa de Arousa, 1971. Maria is a woman who earns her living by seafood. She is also known on the island for helping other women in childbirth with special dedication and care. After an unexpected event, she is forced to flee and begins a dangerous journey that will make her fight for her survival. Seeking her freedom, Maria decides to cross the border by one of the smuggling routes between Galicia and Portugal.
CountryBelgium / Portugal / Spain
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere10 September 2023
Release date
27 March 2024
France
11 January 2024
Portugal
M/12
24 February 2024
Serbia
11 October 2023
Spain
12
Worldwide Gross$497,073
ProductionEsnatu Zinema, Miramemira, Elástica Films
Also known as
O corno, The Rye Horn, O corno - une histoire de femmes, O Corno do Centeio, Róg, Végtelen rozsmezők, Рог, ライ麦のツノ, 願為女人