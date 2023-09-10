Menu
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.4
The Rye Horn

Synopsis

Illa de Arousa, 1971. Maria is a woman who earns her living by seafood. She is also known on the island for helping other women in childbirth with special dedication and care. After an unexpected event, she is forced to flee and begins a dangerous journey that will make her fight for her survival. Seeking her freedom, Maria decides to cross the border by one of the smuggling routes between Galicia and Portugal.
Country Belgium / Portugal / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 September 2023
Release date
27 March 2024 France
11 January 2024 Portugal M/12
24 February 2024 Serbia
11 October 2023 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $497,073
Production Esnatu Zinema, Miramemira, Elástica Films
Also known as
O corno, The Rye Horn, O corno - une histoire de femmes, O Corno do Centeio, Róg, Végtelen rozsmezők, Рог, ライ麦のツノ, 願為女人
Director
Jaione Camborda
Cast
Diego Anido
Diego Anido
Janet Novás
Siobhan Fernandes
Carla Rivas
Daniela Hernán Marchán
6.6
6.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
