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Lucifer
6.7
Lucifer
, 2014
Lucifer
Mexico, Belgium / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
6.7
Synopsis
On his downfall from Heaven to Hell, Lucifer passes through the earthly paradise, a village in Mexico, and start playing with its citizens' lives.
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Cast
María Acosta
Lupita
Norma Pablo
Maria
Gabino Rodriguez
Lucifer
Jeronimo Soto Bravo
Emanuel
Sergio Lázaro Cortez
Director
Gust van den Berghe
Writer
Gust van den Berghe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
22 October 2014
Release date
22 October 2014
Belgium
Worldwide Gross
$10,829
Production
Mantarraya Producciones, Minds Meet, Mollywood
Also known as
Lucifer, Lucyfer, Люцифер
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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