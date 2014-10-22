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Poster of Lucifer
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Lucifer
6.7

Lucifer

, 2014
Lucifer
Mexico, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lucifer
6.7

Synopsis

On his downfall from Heaven to Hell, Lucifer passes through the earthly paradise, a village in Mexico, and start playing with its citizens' lives.

Cast

María Acosta
Lupita
Norma Pablo
Norma Pablo
Maria
Gabino Rodriguez
Lucifer
Jeronimo Soto Bravo
Emanuel
Sergio Lázaro Cortez
Director Gust van den Berghe
Writer Gust van den Berghe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 22 October 2014
Release date
22 October 2014 Belgium
Worldwide Gross $10,829
Production Mantarraya Producciones, Minds Meet, Mollywood
Also known as
Lucifer, Lucyfer, Люцифер

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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