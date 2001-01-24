ProductionCentre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Eiffel Productions, La Mutualité Française
Also known as
Vercingétorix, Druids, Druidas, A Lenda de um Guerreiro, Druidák, Druídas, Druids - Der letzte Kampf gegen Rom, Druids - La rivolta, Druids - taistelu Galliasta, Druidzi, Great Warriors, Kampen om Gallien, Leyenda de libertad, Los druidas, The Gaul, Vercingétorix - Kampf gegen Rom, Vercingétorix, la légende du druide roi, Версенжеторикс, Друиды, グレート・ウォーリアーズ, Βερσινζετορίξ: Ο Μεγάλος Πολέμαρχος, Druids - Kampf gegen Rom, Vercingétorix - Die Legende des Druidenkönigs
Film rating
2.7
Rate13 votes
2.8IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Julius CeasarWhen Alexander the Great was ten years younger than I am today, he had conquered the entire civilized world.
VercingetorixAt your age, he was dead
Julius CeasarAll the more reason to hurry.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.