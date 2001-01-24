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Poster of The Gaul
2.7
Kinoafisha Films The Gaul
2.7

The Gaul

, 2000
Vercingétorix
Canada, France, Belgium / Adventure, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Gaul
2.7

Synopsis

An entire nation's destiny lies in the hands of one man.

Cast

Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert
Vercingétorix
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Julius Caesar
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Guttuart
Inés Sastre
Epona
Denis Charvet
Cassivelaun
Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu
Dumnorix
Maria Kavardjikova
Rhia
Yannis Baraban
Litavic
Vincent Moscato
Moscatos
Jean-Pierre Rives
Teuton Chief
Director Jacques Dorfmann
Writer Rospo Pallenberg, Jacques Dorfmann, Anne Carrère, Norman Spinrad
Composer Pierre Charvet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 24 January 2001
Release date
31 August 2001 Canada
24 January 2001 France
30 March 2001 Italy
11 December 2001 USA
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Production Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Eiffel Productions, La Mutualité Française
Also known as
Vercingétorix, Druids, Druidas, A Lenda de um Guerreiro, Druidák, Druídas, Druids - Der letzte Kampf gegen Rom, Druids - La rivolta, Druids - taistelu Galliasta, Druidzi, Great Warriors, Kampen om Gallien, Leyenda de libertad, Los druidas, The Gaul, Vercingétorix - Kampf gegen Rom, Vercingétorix, la légende du druide roi, Версенжеторикс, Друиды, グレート・ウォーリアーズ, Βερσινζετορίξ: Ο Μεγάλος Πολέμαρχος, Druids - Kampf gegen Rom, Vercingétorix - Die Legende des Druidenkönigs

Film rating

2.7
Rate 13 votes
2.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Julius Ceasar When Alexander the Great was ten years younger than I am today, he had conquered the entire civilized world.
Vercingetorix At your age, he was dead
Julius Ceasar All the more reason to hurry.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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