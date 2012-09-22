Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Avanti
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Avanti
5.0

Avanti

, 2012
Avanti
Switzerland, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Avanti
5.0

Cast

Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Nina Meurisse
Jean-Pierre Gos
Raphael Bonacchi
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Monique Mélinand
Director Emmanuelle Antille
Writer Emmanuelle Antille
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Switzerland / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 22 September 2012
Release date
22 September 2012 Switzerland
Production Box Productions, Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), Versus Production
Also known as
Avanti

Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Avanti

Deep in the Woods
Deep in the Woods Drama
2010, Germany / France
5.0
Everything Went Fine
Everything Went Fine Drama
2021, France
6.0
The Merchant of Four Seasons
The Merchant of Four Seasons Drama
1971, Germany
7.0
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000
Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 Drama
1976, France / Switzerland
7.0
Peter von Kant
Peter von Kant Drama
2022, France
6.0
The Prayer Drama
2018, France
6.0
Faust
Faust Drama
2011, Russia
6.0
The Edge of Heaven
The Edge of Heaven Drama
2007, Germany / Turkey
7.0
Winter Journey
Winter Journey Drama
2005, Germany
7.0
Red Lights
Red Lights Drama
2004, France
5.0
Des épaules solides
Des épaules solides Drama
2003, Switzerland / France / Belgium
6.0
Blanche and Marie
Blanche and Marie Drama
1985, France
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more