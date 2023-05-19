Traveling through the abyss, underworld dog Rainer recounts the six lives of Conann, perpetually put to death by her own future, across eras, myths and ages. From her childhood, a slave of Sanja and her barbarian horde, to her accession to the summits of cruelty at the doors of our world.
CountryBelgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere19 May 2023
Release date
29 November 2023
France
12
9 November 2023
Lithuania
N16
4 April 2024
Netherlands
16
ProductionLes Films Fauves, Ecce Films, Floréal
Also known as
Conann, She Is Conann, Conann, la bárbara, Κόναν η βάρβαρη, Конанн