Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of She Is Conann
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films She Is Conann

She Is Conann

Conann 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Traveling through the abyss, underworld dog Rainer recounts the six lives of Conann, perpetually put to death by her own future, across eras, myths and ages. From her childhood, a slave of Sanja and her barbarian horde, to her accession to the summits of cruelty at the doors of our world.
Country Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 May 2023
Release date
29 November 2023 France 12
9 November 2023 Lithuania N16
4 April 2024 Netherlands 16
Production Les Films Fauves, Ecce Films, Floréal
Also known as
Conann, She Is Conann, Conann, la bárbara, Κόναν η βάρβαρη, Конанн
Director
Bertrand Mandico
Cast
Elina Löwensohn
Elina Löwensohn
Christa Theret
Christa Theret
Julia Riedler
Claire Duburcq
Claire Duburcq
Agata Buzek
Agata Buzek
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more