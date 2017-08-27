Similar films for The Little Spirou
Bigfoot Family Animation, Family, Adventure
2020, France / USA
7.0
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle Comedy
2020, USA
6.0
A Dog's Purpose Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
7.0
Little Nicholas Comedy, Family
2009, France
7.0
Trouble at Timpetill Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
2008, France
6.0
News from Planet Mars Comedy
2016, France / Belgium
6.0
Heartbreaker Comedy
2010, France / Monaco
7.0
2 Alone in Paris Comedy
2008, France
6.0
On the Other Side of the Tracks Comedy
2012, France
6.0
A Friendly Tale Comedy
2020, France
6.0
Holidays by the Sea Comedy
2011, France
6.0
Stuck Together Comedy
2020, France
5.0