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Poster of The Little Spirou
4.7
Kinoafisha Films The Little Spirou
4.7

The Little Spirou

, 2017
Le petit Spirou
France, Belgium / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Little Spirou
4.7

Cast

Maxime Motte
Armelle
Juliette Aver
François Damiens
François Damiens
Sacha Pinault
Lila Poulet-Berenfeld
Director Nicolas Bary
Writer Tome, Janry, Laurent Turner, Nicolas Bary
Composer Rolfe Kent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 27 January 2018
World premiere 27 August 2017
Release date
27 September 2017 Belgium
27 April 2018 Canada
27 July 2018 Estonia
27 September 2017 France
15 November 2018 Germany
28 December 2017 Lebanon
20 September 2018 Portugal
27 September 2017 Switzerland
8 March 2018 UAE
Budget €9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,503,943
Production Films du Cap, Les, Partenaires, Les, Belvision
Also known as
Le petit Spirou, Little Spirou, A kis Spirou, As Aventuras do Pequeno Spirou, De kleine Robbe, Der kleine Spirou, O pequeno Spirou, Spirou, Väike Spirou, Малыш Спиру

Film rating

4.7
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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