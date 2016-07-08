Menu
Poster of Nocturama
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Nocturama

Nocturama

Nocturama 18+
Synopsis

Some young folks, tired of the society they're living in, plan a bomb attack over Paris before to take shelter for a night in a shopping center.
Country France / Germany / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 8 September 2017
World premiere 8 July 2016
Release date
7 September 2016 Belgium
30 March 2017 Denmark
5 May 2017 Estonia
31 August 2016 France
18 May 2017 Germany
16 March 2017 Hungary 16
20 July 2017 Netherlands
3 March 2017 Norway 15
24 March 2017 Sweden 15
Budget €5,600,000
Worldwide Gross $321,768
Production Rectangle Productions, Wild Bunch, Pandora Filmproduktion
Also known as
Nocturama, Eközben Párizsban, Nocturama: Paris Yanıyor, Nokturama, Paris est une fête, Paris Is Happening, Paris ist ein Fest, Париж - это праздник, ノクトラマ　夜行少年たち
Director
Bertrand Bonello
Bertrand Bonello
Cast
Finnegan Oldfield
Finnegan Oldfield
Vincent Rottiers
Hamza Meziani
Manal Issa
Manal Issa
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
10 votes
6.4 IMDb
