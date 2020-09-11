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Poster of Red Soil
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Red Soil
6.6

Red Soil

, 2020
Rouge
Belgium, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Red Soil
6.6

Synopsis

An occupational nurse attempts to blow the whistle on toxic waste leaking from a chemical plant.

Cast

Sami Bouajila
Sami Bouajila
Slimane Hamadi
Celine Sallette
Celine Sallette
Emma
Olivier Gourmet
Olivier Gourmet
Stéphane Perez
Zita Hanrot
Zita Hanrot
Nour Hamadi
Henri-Noël Tabary
Henri-Noël Tabary
Greg
Alka Balbir
Sofia
Thierry Rousset
Paulo Gonçalvès
Laurent Crozet
Christophe
Evelyne Cervera
Evelyne Renzoni
Thierry Simon
Olivier Delhors
Director Farid Bentoumi
Writer Samuel Doux, Gaëlle Macé, Audrey Fouché, Farid Bentoumi
Composer Pierre Desprats
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 16 August 2021
World premiere 11 September 2020
Release date
11 August 2021 France
Production Les Films Velvet, Les Films du Fleuve, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
Rouge, Red Soil, Czerwona ziemia, Rdeče blato, Reste tranquille, Röd jord, Solo Vermelho, 紅土風暴

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 28 May 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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