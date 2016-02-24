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Poster of Free to Run
7.3
Free to Run - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Free to Run
7.3

Free to Run

, 2016
Free to Run
Belgium, France, Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Free to Run
7.3
Free to Run - Subtitled trailer
Free to Run  Subtitled trailer

Cast

Joe Henderson
George Hirsch
Denis Alcade
Self - First Winner of Marvejols-Mende
Neil Amdur
Self - Sports Editor, New York Times
Gaby Andersen-Schiess
Self - Marathon Runner
Gloria Averbuch
Self
Joan Benoit
Self
Michael Bloomberg
Self - Mayor of New York City
Arnie Briggs
Self - Running Coach, Syracuse University
Tom Brokaw
Self - NBC News Journalist
John Chancellor
Self - NBC News Journalist
Jean-Noël Clavére
Self - Spiridon France
Director Pierre Morath
Composer Kevin Queille
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 24 February 2016
Release date
22 September 2016 Russia Beat Films 16+
22 September 2016 Belarus
13 April 2016 France
12 May 2016 Greece
22 September 2016 Kazakhstan
9 September 2016 Lithuania
24 February 2016 Switzerland
22 September 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Free to Run, Bieganie to wolność, Libres de courir, Maraton!, Slobodni da trčimo, Uz laisve begti, Бег - это свобода

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

All trailers
Free to Run - Subtitled trailer
Free to Run Subtitled trailer
Free to Run - Trailer
Free to Run Trailer
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