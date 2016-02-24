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7.3
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Free to Run
7.3
Free to Run
, 2016
Free to Run
Belgium, France, Switzerland / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Free to Run
Subtitled trailer
Subtitled trailer
Cast
Joe Henderson
George Hirsch
Denis Alcade
Self - First Winner of Marvejols-Mende
Neil Amdur
Self - Sports Editor, New York Times
Gaby Andersen-Schiess
Self - Marathon Runner
Gloria Averbuch
Self
Joan Benoit
Self
Michael Bloomberg
Self - Mayor of New York City
Arnie Briggs
Self - Running Coach, Syracuse University
Tom Brokaw
Self - NBC News Journalist
John Chancellor
Self - NBC News Journalist
Jean-Noël Clavére
Self - Spiridon France
Director
Pierre Morath
Composer
Kevin Queille
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France / Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
24 February 2016
Release date
22 September 2016
Russia
Beat Films
16+
22 September 2016
Belarus
13 April 2016
France
12 May 2016
Greece
22 September 2016
Kazakhstan
9 September 2016
Lithuania
24 February 2016
Switzerland
22 September 2016
Ukraine
Also known as
Free to Run, Bieganie to wolność, Libres de courir, Maraton!, Slobodni da trčimo, Uz laisve begti, Бег - это свобода
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
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