The club as a place of endless (im)possibilities. A man and a woman wait here together for 25 years for a mysterious, all-changing event to occur. From 1979 to 2004: from disco to techno. A love story and an obsession.
ProductionAurora Films, Frakas Productions, Wildart Film
Also known as
La bête dans la jungle, The Beast in the Jungle, La bestia en la jungla, A Fera na Selva, Das Tier im Dschungel, Bestia w dżungli, La bestia nella giungla, Звір у джунглях, Звярът в джунглата, ジャングルのけもの, 丛林野兽
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
Updated 13 November 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.