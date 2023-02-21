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Poster of The Beast in the Jungle
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Beast in the Jungle
5.4

The Beast in the Jungle

, 2023
La bête dans la jungle
Austria, Belgium, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Beast in the Jungle
5.4

Synopsis

The club as a place of endless (im)possibilities. A man and a woman wait here together for 25 years for a mysterious, all-changing event to occur. From 1979 to 2004: from disco to techno. A love story and an obsession.

Cast

Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
May Bartram
Tom Mercier
Tom Mercier
John Marcher
Béatrice Dalle
Béatrice Dalle
La physionomiste
Martin Vischer
Pierre
Mara Taquin
Mara Taquin
Céline
Sophie Demeyer
Alice
Pedro Cabanas
Monsieur pipi
Bachir Tlili
Yacine
Maxi Delmelle
Ami de May 1
Harpo Guit
Ami de May 2
Director Patric Chiha
Writer Patric Chiha, Axelle Ropert, Henry James, Jihane Chouaib
Composer Florent Charissoux, Émilie Hanak, Dino Spiluttini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 January 2024
World premiere 21 February 2023
Release date
16 August 2023 France TP
5 October 2023 Germany 12
9 November 2023 Lithuania N13
24 February 2024 Serbia
1 March 2024 Spain
9 May 2024 Ukraine
Budget €3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $54,756
Production Aurora Films, Frakas Productions, Wildart Film
Also known as
La bête dans la jungle, The Beast in the Jungle, La bestia en la jungla, A Fera na Selva, Das Tier im Dschungel, Bestia w dżungli, La bestia nella giungla, Звір у джунглях, Звярът в джунглата, ジャングルのけもの, 丛林野兽

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 13 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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