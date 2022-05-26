Halim has been married to Mina for a long time, with whom he runs a traditional caftan store in the medina (old town) of Salé, Morocco. The couple has always lived with Halim's secret – his homosexuality – about which he has learned to keep quiet. However, Mina's illness and the arrival of a young apprentice upsets this balance. United in their love, each will help the other face his fears.
ProductionLes Films du Nouveau Monde, Ali n' Productions, Velvet Films
Also known as
Le Bleu du caftan, The Blue Caftan, Das Blau des Kaftans, Den blå kaftanen, El caftán azul, Modrý Kaftan, Plavi kaftan, 'Azraq Alquftan, A kék kaftán, Caftanul Albastru, Den blå kaftan, El caftà blau, Ha'Caftan Ha'Cakhol, Il caftano blu, Kaftaanin sini, Modri Kaftan, O Azul do Cafetã, O Caftan Azul, Sinine kaftan, Túnica Turquesa, Turkusowa suknia, Turkusowy kaftan, Zilais Kaftāns, Žydrasis Kaftanas, Το μπλε καφτάνι, Голубой кафтан, 藍袍下的溫柔, 雙手的溫柔, 青いカフタンの仕立て屋, ブルーカフタン, Синій каптан, أزرق القفطان