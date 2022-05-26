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Poster of The Blue Caftan
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Blue Caftan
7.6

The Blue Caftan

, 2022
Le bleu du caftan
Belgium, Denmark, France, Morocco / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Blue Caftan
7.6

Synopsis

Halim has been married to Mina for a long time, with whom he runs a traditional caftan store in the medina (old town) of Salé, Morocco. The couple has always lived with Halim's secret – his homosexuality – about which he has learned to keep quiet. However, Mina's illness and the arrival of a young apprentice upsets this balance. United in their love, each will help the other face his fears.

Cast

Lubna Azabal
Lubna Azabal
Mina
Saleh Bakri
Halim
Ayoub Missioui
Youssef
Mounia Lamkimel
Blue Caftan Client
Abdelhamid Zoughi
Doctor
Zakaria Atifi
Bachir
Fatima Hilal
Boutique Customer
Mariam Lalouaz
Boutique Customer
Kholoud El Ouehabi
Boutique Customer
Amira Tiouli
Boutique Customer
Director Maryam Touzani
Writer Nabil Ayouch, Maryam Touzani
Composer Kristian Eidnes Andersen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Denmark / France / Morocco
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 5 May 2023
World premiere 26 May 2022
Release date
18 May 2023 Australia M
10 February 2023 Belgium 12
7 July 2023 Bulgaria
16 March 2023 Czechia 15+
7 September 2023 Denmark 15
22 March 2023 France
16 March 2023 Germany 12
30 March 2023 Greece
21 March 2024 Israel
21 September 2023 Italy
16 June 2023 Japan
5 May 2023 Lithuania N-16
22 February 2023 Morocco
10 February 2023 Netherlands 14
7 July 2023 Poland
10 March 2023 Spain
17 March 2023 Sweden Btl
Budget €1,620,000
Worldwide Gross $2,363,889
Production Les Films du Nouveau Monde, Ali n' Productions, Velvet Films
Also known as
Le Bleu du caftan, The Blue Caftan, Das Blau des Kaftans, Den blå kaftanen, El caftán azul, Modrý Kaftan, Plavi kaftan, 'Azraq Alquftan, A kék kaftán, Caftanul Albastru, Den blå kaftan, El caftà blau, Ha'Caftan Ha'Cakhol, Il caftano blu, Kaftaanin sini, Modri Kaftan, O Azul do Cafetã, O Caftan Azul, Sinine kaftan, Túnica Turquesa, Turkusowa suknia, Turkusowy kaftan, Zilais Kaftāns, Žydrasis Kaftanas, Το μπλε καφτάνι, Голубой кафтан, 藍袍下的溫柔, 雙手的溫柔, 青いカフタンの仕立て屋, ブルーカフタン, Синій каптан, أزرق القفطان

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
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