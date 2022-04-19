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Poster of 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
6.1
Kinoafisha Films 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
6.1

15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour

, 2022
Petite fleur
Argentina, Belgium, Spain, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
6.1

Synopsis

"Drinking, dancing and... killing me. It's the new life my neighbour Jose has decided to live. What better way to escape boredom than coming to kill me every thursday? His wife, Lucie, prefers to go to a shrink. To each their own therapy.

Cast

Daniel Hendler
Daniel Hendler
José
Vimala Pons
Lucie
Sergi López
Sergi López
Bruno Rodriguez
Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Jean-Claude
Françoise Lebrun
Françoise Lebrun
Agnès
Éric Caravaca
Éric Caravaca
L'éditeur
Hervé Vilard
Hervé Vilard
Amapola Golzman
Antonia (bébé)
Calypso Roure
Antonia (7 mois)
Eva Zayas Brito Cornet
Antonia (12 mois)
Director Santiago Mitre
Writer Iosi Havilio, Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre
Composer Gabriel Chwojnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / Belgium / Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 September 2022
World premiere 19 April 2022
Release date
23 June 2022 Argentina
8 June 2022 France U
29 June 2023 Greece
9 December 2022 Spain
Budget €2,490,000
Worldwide Gross $163,473
Production Maneki Films, La Unión de los Ríos, Panache Productions
Also known as
Petite fleur, 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour, Pequeña flor, Μικρό λουλούδι, Маленький цветок, 殺鄰居沒事，沒事殺鄰居

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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