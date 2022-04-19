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6.1
Kinoafisha
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15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
6.1
15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
, 2022
Petite fleur
Argentina, Belgium, Spain, France / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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6.1
Synopsis
"Drinking, dancing and... killing me. It's the new life my neighbour Jose has decided to live. What better way to escape boredom than coming to kill me every thursday? His wife, Lucie, prefers to go to a shrink. To each their own therapy.
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Cast
Daniel Hendler
José
Vimala Pons
Lucie
Sergi López
Bruno Rodriguez
Melvil Poupaud
Jean-Claude
Françoise Lebrun
Agnès
Éric Caravaca
L'éditeur
Hervé Vilard
Hervé Vilard
Amapola Golzman
Antonia (bébé)
Calypso Roure
Antonia (7 mois)
Eva Zayas Brito Cornet
Antonia (12 mois)
Director
Santiago Mitre
Writer
Iosi Havilio
,
Mariano Llinás
,
Santiago Mitre
Composer
Gabriel Chwojnik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina / Belgium / Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
8 September 2022
World premiere
19 April 2022
Release date
23 June 2022
Argentina
8 June 2022
France
U
29 June 2023
Greece
9 December 2022
Spain
Budget
€2,490,000
Worldwide Gross
$163,473
Production
Maneki Films, La Unión de los Ríos, Panache Productions
Also known as
Petite fleur, 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour, Pequeña flor, Μικρό λουλούδι, Маленький цветок, 殺鄰居沒事，沒事殺鄰居
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 September 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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